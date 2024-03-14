 Skip navigation
Top News

GOLF: MAR 14 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
Rex & Lav: Takeaways on Rory’s controversy; Scottie’s easy 67
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Tee times, groupings for Round 2 of The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Fox aces 17th at The Players while achieving championship first

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theplayersrd1_240314.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_roryanalysislites_240314.jpg
McIlroy’s ‘wake-up call’ pays early dividends
nbc_draft_connorteranks_240314.jpg
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft TE rankings

Schauffele shares lead at The Players Championship

March 14, 2024 07:40 PM
The Live From crew share their analysis on Xander Schauffele's Round 1 performance at The Players Championship where he sits tied atop the leaderboard.
nbc_golf_theplayersrd1_240314.jpg
14:26
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_xanderschauffele_240314.jpg
3:17
Schauffele shares lead at The Players Championship
nbc_golf_lf_roryanalysislites_240314.jpg
10:05
McIlroy’s ‘wake-up call’ pays early dividends
nbc_golf_pga_mattfitzpatrickint_240314.jpg
0:48
Fitzpatrick: TPC Sawgrass ‘is just a tough course’
nbc_golf_hadwin17and18_240314.jpg
1:12
Hadwin tosses club in lake after finding water
nbc_golf_roryinterview_240314.jpg
1:27
McIlroy saw ‘progress’ at The Players Championship
nbc_golf_xanderinterview_240314.jpg
0:58
Schauffele reflects on ‘good start’ at The Players
nbc_golf_jacknicklausintv_240314.jpg
16:02
Nicklaus: PGA Tour structure is ‘pretty darn good’
nbc_golf_ryanfoxacev2_240314.jpg
1:17
Fox sinks ace in first round at The Players
nbc_golf_tigerwoodsusam_240313.jpg
11:22
Looking back at Tiger’s 1994 U.S. Amateur victory
nbc_golf_hovlanddeskconvo_240313.jpg
11:44
Hovland brings new swing movements to TPC Sawgrass
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240313.jpg
11:54
Can Rory match rest of game to driver?
