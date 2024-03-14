Watch Now
Schauffele shares lead at The Players Championship
The Live From crew share their analysis on Xander Schauffele's Round 1 performance at The Players Championship where he sits tied atop the leaderboard.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 1
Check out the best moments from the first day of action at TPC Sawgrass, where stars such as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler got off to a great start.
Schauffele shares lead at The Players Championship
The Live From crew share their analysis on Xander Schauffele's Round 1 performance at The Players Championship where he sits tied atop the leaderboard.
McIlroy’s ‘wake-up call’ pays early dividends
Rory McIlroy put in the extra work earlier this week and it paid immediate dividends at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass as he finished Round 1 atop the leaderboard.
Fitzpatrick: TPC Sawgrass ‘is just a tough course’
Matt Fitzpatrick says it was a 'mixed bag' for him after finishing Round 1 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass just one stroke off the lead.
Hadwin tosses club in lake after finding water
Adam Hadwin loses his composure and throws his club into the lake after his shots on No. 17 and No. 18 found water at The Players Championship.
McIlroy saw ‘progress’ at The Players Championship
Rory McIlroy says he feels "much improved" at The Players Championship, where he currently sits atop the leaderboard with a 65.
Schauffele reflects on ‘good start’ at The Players
Xander Schauffele sits down with Damon Hack to discuss is strong Round 1 at The Players Championship, explaining how his game has shown balance early on.
Nicklaus: PGA Tour structure is ‘pretty darn good’
Jack Nicklaus joins Live from The Players Championship to address the state of golf, the historical significance of TPC Sawgrass and what his advice to Rory McIlroy would be.
Fox sinks ace in first round at The Players
Ryan Fox puts in a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole in the first round at The Players Championship.
Looking back at Tiger’s 1994 U.S. Amateur victory
Revisit some of the memorable moments when Tiger Woods became the youngest U.S. Amateur Championship winner in 1994 at TPC Sawgrass.
Hovland brings new swing movements to TPC Sawgrass
Viktor Hovland has made a drastic change ahead of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, working with a new coach to change patterns and movements in his swing.