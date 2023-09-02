 Skip navigation
The Walker Cup - Day One
Home of the brave: Gutsy GB&I puts U.S. in Walker Cup hole
Andretti Autosport could downsize to 3 cars in 2024; Romain Grosjean says he won’t return
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
Cup Series starting line up for Southern 500 at Darlington

nbc_cfb_ecuvmich_jjinterview_230902.jpg
‘Preparation’ key in McCarthy’s season debut
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230902.jpg
De Zerbi praises Ferguson’s hat-trick v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_update_230902.jpg
PL Update: Brighton dismantle Newcastle

Watch Now

Highlights: Walker Cup, Day 1 from St. Andrews

September 2, 2023 02:55 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from Day 1 of the 2023 Walker Cup from St. Andrews.
nbc_golf_walkercup_day1_230902.jpg
9:20
Highlights: Walker Cup, Day 1 from St. Andrews
nbc_golf_gt_mccoyintv_230821.jpg
7:43
McCoy ‘thrilled’ with U.S. Walker Cup roster
nbc_golf_usamateur_dunlapintv_230820.jpg
2:40
Dunlap completes stellar comeback at U.S. Amateur
nbc_golf_usamateurchamp_230820.jpg
4:40
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Finals
nbc_golf_usamateursemis_v2_230819.jpg
3:37
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_usamateur_quartefinals_230818.jpg
6:09
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_usga_amateurrd64_230816.jpg
9:42
Highlights: U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_gc_usgsperiod_230815.jpg
3:48
What’s next for golf ball model local rule?
nbc_golf_gc_romineintv_230815.jpg
5:15
U.S. Amateur providing surprising storylines
nbc_golf_gt_johnwoodintv_230815.jpg
5:55
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
