Highlights: Walker Cup, Day 1 from St. Andrews
Check out the best shots and moments from Day 1 of the 2023 Walker Cup from St. Andrews.
McCoy ‘thrilled’ with U.S. Walker Cup roster
U.S. Walker Cup Captain Mike McCoy talks about the experience he wants for his team and the keys to performing at St. Andrews.
Dunlap completes stellar comeback at U.S. Amateur
Nick Dunlap talks about the importance of caddie Jeff Curl in his path to winning the U.S. Amateur and what it means to join Tiger Woods in an exclusive club.
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Finals
Relive the best shots and moments from the finals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, won by Alabama's Nick Dunlap.
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
Relive the best shots and moments from the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
Relive the best shots and moments from the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
Highlights: U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
Relive the best shots and moments of the U.S. Amateur, Round of 64 from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
What’s next for golf ball model local rule?
Following the end of the feedback period for the USGA and R&A's proposed model local rule, the Golf Central team evaluates what's next for this topic.
U.S. Amateur providing surprising storylines
Brentley Romine talks about the relative unknowns making a splash at the U.S. Amateur and other storylines at Cherry Hills as well as offering a Walker Cup squad update.