Lancaster's unforgettable role in U.S. history
Take a look at why Lancaster, Pennsylvania — the site of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open — holds such an important historical significance through the Underground Railroad.
Korda unfazed by expectations at U.S. Women’s Open
Nelly Korda explains the special role the U.S. Women's Open played early in her golf development, the challenges Lancaster Country Club presents and the feelings that come with Lexi Thompson's retirement.
Why Hull is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ talent
Top-10 LPGA talent Charley Hull discusses what drives her and takes a dive into her personal life ahead of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open.
Previewing the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open
Ron Sirak and Beth Ann Nichols join Golf Today to preview the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, breaking down the field at Lancaster Country Club and the role the crowd will play in the marquee event.
Brown embracing ‘pressure as excitement’
Seventeen-year-old Blades Brown, who made the cut in his PGA Tour debut at the Myrtle Beach Classic, explains his mindset going into the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball this weekend.
Players react to qualifying for 2024 U.S. Open
Hear from Michael McGowan, Francesco Molinari and others who have qualified for the 2024 U.S. Open, describing what it means to them to be able to play at Pinehurst.
Previewing Pinehurst No. 2 setup for U.S. Open
With U.S. Open preparations underway, USGA Chief Champions Officer John Bodenhamer joins Golf Today to share the history behind host-site Pinehurst No. 2, what players can expect in North Carolina and more.
USGA announces inaugural U.S. National Junior Team
Golf Today is joined by U.S. National Junior Team coach Chris Zambri, who breaks down the roster that is composed of 10 girls and eight boys.
USGA president Perpall ‘excited’ for 2024
USGA's Fred Perpall reflects on the lessons learned in his first year as president, and also looks ahead to his goals for golf in the 2024 season.