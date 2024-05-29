Watch Now
Relive Wie's only major at 2014 U.S. Women's Open
Relive the final round of the 2014 U.S. Women's Open, where Michelle Wie won her first and only major championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Best bets for U.S. Women’s Open, RBC Canadian Open
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter give their favorite bets for this weekend's U.S. Women's Open, plus they preview the field in the RBC Canadian Open.
Thompson excited to branch out from game of golf
Lexi Thompson reflects on her golf career after announcing she will retire from a full-time schedule at the end of the season, discusses the rigors of professional golf and looks ahead to the U.S. Women's Open.
Korda’s tour de force heads to U.S. Women’s Open
Nelly Korda has six victories in eight events played in 2024 and has established herself as the LPGA's top dog. Will her run continue at the U.S. Women's Open?
Lancaster’s unforgettable role in U.S. history
Take a look at why Lancaster, Pennsylvania — the site of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open — holds such an important historical significance through the Underground Railroad.
Korda unfazed by expectations at U.S. Women’s Open
Nelly Korda explains the special role the U.S. Women's Open played early in her golf development, the challenges Lancaster Country Club presents and the feelings that come with Lexi Thompson's retirement.
Why Hull is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ talent
Top-10 LPGA talent Charley Hull discusses what drives her and takes a dive into her personal life ahead of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open.
Previewing the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open
Ron Sirak and Beth Ann Nichols join Golf Today to preview the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, breaking down the field at Lancaster Country Club and the role the crowd will play in the marquee event.
Brown embracing ‘pressure as excitement’
Seventeen-year-old Blades Brown, who made the cut in his PGA Tour debut at the Myrtle Beach Classic, explains his mindset going into the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball this weekend.