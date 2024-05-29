 Skip navigation
Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
John Wood named U.S. Ryder Cup team manager; captain still TBD
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings fantasy basketball season recap
nbc_simms_calebwilliams_240528.jpg
Chris Simms’ 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown: Full rankings and breakdowns ahead of the 2024 NFL season

Top Clips

nbc_pft_qbrankings_240529.jpg
Inside Simms’ ‘The Young and The Reckless’ QB tier
nbc_pft_nflpaproposal_240529.jpg
Inside reported NFLPA proposal on offseason work
nbc_pft_brandonbeane_240529.jpg
Beane justifies taking all of Diggs’ cap hit now

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Relive Wie's only major at 2014 U.S. Women's Open

May 29, 2024 09:00 AM
Relive the final round of the 2014 U.S. Women's Open, where Michelle Wie won her first and only major championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Up Next
dnp_nbc_golf_lpga_uswo2014ehl_v2_240529.jpg
17:07
Relive Wie’s only major at 2014 U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
hannahgreenimagereplacement.jpg
16:30
Best bets for U.S. Women’s Open, RBC Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsonpresser_240528.jpg
16:39
Thompson excited to branch out from game of golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaluswofeature_240528.jpg
3:04
Korda’s tour de force heads to U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_undergroundrailroadft_240528.jpg
5:36
Lancaster’s unforgettable role in U.S. history
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyjordapresser_240528.jpg
17:42
Korda unfazed by expectations at U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_charleyhulluswofeature_240528.jpg
2:24
Why Hull is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ talent
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_uswomensopenpreview_240527.jpg
10:29
Previewing the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bladesbrownintv_240522.jpg
5:51
Brown embracing ‘pressure as excitement’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usopenqualintvs_240520.jpg
2:13
Players react to qualifying for 2024 U.S. Open
Now Playing