Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 9
Watch highlights from Stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France where riders faced a tough 182.4 km course starting from Saint-Léonard and ending in with the legendary Puy de Dôme climb.
Highlight: Tour de France - Stage 9 overall battle
Watch the top of the overall pack in the Tour de France fight for position in Stage 9 of Le Tour.
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 8
Relive Stage 8 highlights from the 2023 Tour de France where riders raced 200.7 kilometers from Libourne to Limoges.
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 8 finish
Watch the final thrilling moments of the Stage 8 finish at Tour de France.
PFT Mailbag: NFL oversight, Kamara trail
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag and answers your questions about what U.S. government oversight of the NFL would look like, NFL players giving fantasy advice, and more.
Florio analyzes NFL gambling policy confusion
After Michael Rubin's party was investigated for possibly breaking the NFL's gambling policy, Mike Florio discusses the general confusion surrounding the league's relationships with sportsbooks.
NFL has no gambling policy for agents
Mike Florio discusses the lack of control or oversight the NFL has on agents gambling on football games and what it will take for Congress to get involved.
Snyder’s future after Commanders sale
Mike Florio takes a look at what Dan Snyder may do after he sells the Washington Commanders and whether he'll continue to be in the public eye or fade into wealthy obscurity.
Thielen could be ‘important cog’ for Panthers WRs
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and guest Darin Gantt discuss what to expect from veteran WR Adam Thielen in his first year with the Carolina Panthers.