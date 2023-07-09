Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 9

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Orioles activate infielder Ryan Mountcastle from 10-day IL after stint with vertigo
Philadelphia Phillies v Tampa Bay Rays
Phillies place reliever Alvarado on the injured list with left elbow inflammation
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals
Royals pitcher Yarbrough starting for KC for 1st time since being struck by line drive in face

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_texaswash_meneseshr_v2_230709.jpg
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series
nbc_mlb_texaswash_garrethr_230709.jpg
Garrett hits pinch-hit home run to cap off seventh
nbc_golf_deerecoursebreakdown_230709.jpg
What makes No. 14 at Pebble Beach so difficult

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Orioles activate infielder Ryan Mountcastle from 10-day IL after stint with vertigo
Philadelphia Phillies v Tampa Bay Rays
Phillies place reliever Alvarado on the injured list with left elbow inflammation
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals
Royals pitcher Yarbrough starting for KC for 1st time since being struck by line drive in face

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_texaswash_meneseshr_v2_230709.jpg
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series
nbc_mlb_texaswash_garrethr_230709.jpg
Garrett hits pinch-hit home run to cap off seventh
nbc_golf_deerecoursebreakdown_230709.jpg
What makes No. 14 at Pebble Beach so difficult

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 9

July 9, 2023 01:26 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France where riders faced a tough 182.4 km course starting from Saint-Léonard and ending in with the legendary Puy de Dôme climb.
Up Next
nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_eh_230709.jpg
29:42
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 9
Now Playing
nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_ovrleadbattle_230709.jpg
5:57
Highlight: Tour de France - Stage 9 overall battle
Now Playing
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8ehl_230708.jpg
27:51
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 8
Now Playing
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8finish_230708.jpg
4:43
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 8 finish
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230707.jpg
34:29
PFT Mailbag: NFL oversight, Kamara trail
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_nflonrubinparty_230707.jpg
6:41
Florio analyzes NFL gambling policy confusion
Now Playing
nbc_pft_agentsandgambling_230707.jpg
7:02
NFL has no gambling policy for agents
Now Playing
nbc_pft_snyder_230707.jpg
4:16
Snyder’s future after Commanders sale
Now Playing
nbc_roto_adamthielen_230706.jpg
5:15
Thielen could be ‘important cog’ for Panthers WRs
Now Playing
nbc_roto_hill_320706.jpg
6:09
How Taysom Hill fits in Saints’ 2023 offense
Now Playing