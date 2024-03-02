 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
Shinnecock Hills to host first U.S. Women’s Open, part of back-to-back opens
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Woods selected for Bob Jones Award, USGA’s highest honor
TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-WORLD-INDOOR-2024
Grant Holloway extends 9-year win streak with world indoor hurdles title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cognizant_230302.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
horses1.jpg
Emmanuel wins second straight Canadian Turf Stakes
oly_atm60h_worlds_holloway_240302.jpg
Holloway claims 60m hurdle title at Indoor Worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
Shinnecock Hills to host first U.S. Women’s Open, part of back-to-back opens
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Woods selected for Bob Jones Award, USGA’s highest honor
TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-WORLD-INDOOR-2024
Grant Holloway extends 9-year win streak with world indoor hurdles title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cognizant_230302.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
horses1.jpg
Emmanuel wins second straight Canadian Turf Stakes
oly_atm60h_worlds_holloway_240302.jpg
Holloway claims 60m hurdle title at Indoor Worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

MBB Highlights: Illinois tops Wisconsin

March 2, 2024 05:27 PM
Marcus Domask scored a game-high 31 points and Terrence Shannon Jr. added 23 points as No. 13 Illinois defeated Wisconsin 91-83 at the Kohl Center.