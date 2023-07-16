 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Much at stake for NASCAR Cup drivers at New Hampshire on Monday
Josh Donaldson
Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson goes back on injured list after hurting calf
Rowdy Tellez
Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez has surgery after hurting finger in accident, out 4 more weeks

Top Clips

nbc_golf_stephcurrytrophy_230716.jpg
Curry ‘always dreamt’ of winning on an 18th hole
nbc_golf_mahomeskelceintv_230716.jpg
Mahomes ‘getting too old’ to hang out with Kelce
nbc_golf_joshallenintv_230716.jpg
Allen: ‘Lot of comments’ in Mahomes, Kelce group

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: IndyCar Series Honda Indy Toronto

July 16, 2023 04:52 PM
Watch highlights from the IndyCar race on the streets of Toronto, where Christian Lundgaard collected his first career series victory for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.