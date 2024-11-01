MLB star Bregman thrilled to be at Breeders' Cup

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Chiefs vs Buccaneers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury Update, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola - Qualifying
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Parker Retzlaff, Anthony Alfredo take front row
nbc_biiam_4pgames_241031.jpg
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_horse_jetsjuvefillies_241101.jpg
Immersive powers to win the BC Juvenile Fillies
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_v2_241101.jpg
HLs: Xfinity Series qualifying at Martinsville
nbc_horse_juveturfsprint_241101.jpg
Magnum Force’s final rush wins Juv. Turf Sprint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Chiefs vs Buccaneers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury Update, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola - Qualifying
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Parker Retzlaff, Anthony Alfredo take front row
nbc_biiam_4pgames_241031.jpg
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_horse_jetsjuvefillies_241101.jpg
Immersive powers to win the BC Juvenile Fillies
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_v2_241101.jpg
HLs: Xfinity Series qualifying at Martinsville
nbc_horse_juveturfsprint_241101.jpg
Magnum Force’s final rush wins Juv. Turf Sprint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

MLB star Bregman thrilled to be at Breeders' Cup

November 1, 2024 05:39 PM
MLB third baseman Alex Bregman talks about having two horses at the Breeders' Cup, including one that is named after his father, Sam.