 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes get another shot at Eastern Conference Final roadblock, this time against Canadiens
Jhonatan Narvaez
Jhonatan Narváez storms to Ecuadorian record Giro d’Italia stage win as Afonso Eulálio retains lead
Aryna Sabalenka
French Open players plan media protest over prize-money share

Top Clips

b3aa39b6-4737-4270-9a8c-90882408f1db.jpg
Knicks pull off epic 22-point comeback in Game 1
nbc_csu_michaelpenixjr_260520.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Michael Penix Jr.
nbc_mlb_cc_ccmailbag_260520.jpg
CC’s mailbag: Brewers, son’s final college season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes get another shot at Eastern Conference Final roadblock, this time against Canadiens
Jhonatan Narvaez
Jhonatan Narváez storms to Ecuadorian record Giro d’Italia stage win as Afonso Eulálio retains lead
Aryna Sabalenka
French Open players plan media protest over prize-money share

Top Clips

b3aa39b6-4737-4270-9a8c-90882408f1db.jpg
Knicks pull off epic 22-point comeback in Game 1
nbc_csu_michaelpenixjr_260520.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Michael Penix Jr.
nbc_mlb_cc_ccmailbag_260520.jpg
CC’s mailbag: Brewers, son’s final college season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Turang is an 'emerging superstar' for Brewers

May 20, 2026 11:57 AM
CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed shine a light on Brice Turang's impressive season, who has "taken a jump" this year for the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Related Videos

nbc_mlb_cc_ccmailbag_260520.jpg
03:07
CC’s mailbag: Brewers, son’s final college season
ABS_MPX.jpg
03:04
Analyzing impact of ABS at the quarter mark
MILLER_MPX.jpg
04:22
Sabathia dissects MLB’s nastiest pitches right now
nbc_mlb_cc_hittercomp_260520.jpg
02:47
Giants’ Arraez deserves more recognition
VLADDY_MPX.jpg
02:06
Vladdy Jr.'s power is ‘just not there’ this year
PADRES_MPX.jpg
03:59
What’s behind slow starts for Tatis Jr., Machado?
nbc_mlb_snbpromo_260519.jpg
30
Trout, Vlad Jr. lead MLB on NBC, Peacock this week
nbc_roto_seager_260519.jpg
02:00
Seager’s injury opens door for Durán, Foscue
nbc_roto_benge_260519.jpg
01:33
Mets’ Benge ‘needs to be added’ amid surge
nbc_roto_altuve_260519.jpg
01:59
When might we see Altuve return?
nbc_roto_drakebaldwin_260519.jpg
01:35
Red-hot Baldwin heads to IL (oblique)
nbc_roto_vladdyjr_260518.jpg
02:00
Temper power expectations for Guerrero Jr.
nbc_roto_blakesnell_260518.jpg
01:42
Snell’s injury puts spotlight on Sasaki’s growth
nbc_roto_coltemerson_260518.jpg
01:40
Don’t expect instant fantasy output from Emerson
nbc_roto_maxfried_260518.jpg
01:41
What Fried’s absence means for Yankees, fantasy
nbc_mlb_sdpvsea_sheetshl_260517.jpg
01:27
HLs: Sheets belts two HRs, reaches base five times
nbc_mlb_sdpvsea_260517.jpg
01:59
HLs: Padres sweep Mariners behind Sheets, Giolito
nbc_mlb_sdpvsea_digitalhit_260517.jpg
03:19
Padres ‘found something’ with Sheets’ power
nbc_mlb_sheetshr2_260517.jpg
40
Sheets takes Kirby deep for second HR of game
nbc_mlb_sheetshr_260517.jpg
01:07
Sheets jumps on first pitch to put Padres up early
emerson_mpx.jpg
01:48
Mariners call up No. 6 overall prospect Emerson
nbc_mlb_raysmarlinsdigital_260517.jpg
01:34
Rays show off scrappy identity in 30th win of year
nbc_mlb_miatbr_260517.jpg
02:00
HLs: Rays become AL’s first team to reach 30 wins
nbc_mlb_caminerointv_260517.jpg
02:11
Caminero after TB’s 30th win: ‘Things are working’
nbc_mlb_yandyyard_260517.jpg
57
Diaz crushes first-pitch home run to dead center
nbc_mlb_wallstriple_260517.jpg
55
Walls’ bases-clearing triple gives Rays the lead
new_mpx_rays.jpg
01:36
AL-leading Rays play ‘exciting brand of baseball’
nbc_mlb_caminerohrv2_260517.jpg
56
Caminero takes Perez deep for 12th homer of year
nbc_roto_jjbleday_260515.jpg
01:23
What has made Bleday so successful lately?
nbc_roto_kyleharrison_260515.jpg
01:53
Harrison a solid trade option for fantasy managers

Latest Clips

b3aa39b6-4737-4270-9a8c-90882408f1db.jpg
03:05
Knicks pull off epic 22-point comeback in Game 1
nbc_csu_macjones_260520.jpg
03:56
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Mac Jones
nbc_csu_michaelpenixjr_260520.jpg
04:34
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Michael Penix Jr.
nbc_bte_chicagosky_260520.jpg
01:44
Bet on Sky to make playoffs even with Jackson out
Chiefsafcwestoddscus5-20.jpg
01:25
Chiefs the betting favorite to win AFC West
nbc_csu_jacoby_260520.jpg
03:21
Brissett missing OTAs amid contract dispute
nbc_bte_afcsouth_260520.jpg
01:47
Target Texans, Colts win totals in AFC South
nbc_pl_ianwright_260520.jpg
04:02
Wright reacts to Arsenal’s PL title victory
nbc_pl_netbusters37_260520.jpg
25:55
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 37
nbc_pft_rasheericeV2_260520.jpg
10:47
Rice ordered to jail after positive marijuana test
nbc_pft_internationalgames_260520.jpg
01:36
Owners approve up to international 10 games
nbc_pft_brianflores_260520.jpg
04:25
Analyzing latest in Flores lawsuit
nbc_pft_qbcountdown_260520.jpg
07:20
Breaking down how McCarthy can improve
terri_jackson_mpx.jpg
20:31
Jackson goes behind the curtain on WNBA’s CBA
nbc_pft_michaelpenixjr_260520.jpg
08:01
What’s next for Penix with the Falcons?
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_260520.jpg
12:40
Coleman entering ‘make or break’ season with Bills
nbc_pft_lamarjacksonimpact_260520.jpg
08:35
Is Lamar willing to go ‘extra mile’ in offseason?
nbc_pft_justinherbertpracticev2_260520.jpg
15:20
Herbert misses voluntary phase two practice
nbc_pft_lamarjacksonotas_260520.jpg
07:27
Why hasn’t Lamar attended Ravens’ OTAs?
nbc_pft_nicksabandolphins_260520.jpg
03:41
Florio remembers interviewing Saban with Dolphins
nbc_pft_billbelichick_260520.jpg
06:31
Is Belichick trying to repair his public image?
nbc_pft_pablotorre_260520.jpg
05:26
Torre debunks Oz the Mentalist’s tricks
nbc_wnba_torvphx_260519.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Mabrey guides Tempo over the Mercury
nbc_nba_knickscomeback_260519.jpg
01:58
Knicks erase 22-point deficit to win ECF Game 1
nbc_pl_hotointv_260519.jpg
04:59
Hato ‘very excited’ about Alonso’s appointment
nbc_pl_lowe_260519.jpg
06:52
Lowe Down: Arsenal prove patience pays off
nbc_nba_enjoy_pistons_260519.jpg
07:46
Where do the Pistons go after losing Game 7?
nbc_nba_enjoy_wemby_260519_2.jpg
05:10
Is Wembanyama the best player in the world?
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260519_2.jpg
03:21
Can Mobley continue scoring against the Knicks?
nbc_nba_enjoy_chetv2_260519.jpg
05:44
Holmgren didn’t live up to billing in Game 1