Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Herz, Springer
Eric Samulski analyzes players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including Washington Nationals pitcher DJ Herz, Arizona Diamondbacks 3B Eugenio Suarez, and Toronto Blue Jays OF George Springer.
Marte could bring fantasy versatility after return
It remains to be seen just what Noelvi Marte's role will be with the Cincinnati Reds after he returns from his PED suspension later this month, but if he's back in the mix, his tools could be helpful in fantasy baseball.
‘Results have been mixed’ for Kelenic with Braves
New Atlanta Braves leadoff hitter Jarred Kelenic isn't a perfect fit for the leadoff spot, but he at least merits fantasy baseball consideration for the short term.
Stash Baz’s ‘stuff is back’ after TJ recovery
Now recovered from Tommy John Surgery, stash Shane Baz on fantasy baseball rosters, because his stuff looks to be back and he'll likely factor into the Tampa Bay Rays' plans sooner rather than later.
In short term, Herz not a great starting option
Washington Nationals pitcher DJ Herz's command and fly ball tendency mean he might be a little bit of time away from being a viable starting option in fantasy baseball.
Steals give McCarthy fantasy upside sans Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy won't wow you with his power or exit velocity, but his base-stealing ability gives him fantasy baseball upside amid Corbin Carroll's injury.
Wallner worth a fantasy add if Twins call him up
Matt Wallner has been tearing it up in Triple-A of late, and if the Minnesota Twins take notice enough to call him up, he'd be well worth an add in fantasy baseball.
Kelenic is ‘definitely worth a pickup’ in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Christopher Torres analyze Atlanta Braves outfielder Jarred Kelenic moving into the leadoff spot and discuss why the former top prospect is worthy of a pickup in fantasy baseball.
Yamamoto injury not season-ending, no timeline yet
Eric Samulski and Christopher Torres discuss Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto's shoulder injury and how his fantasy baseball value for the rest of the season is diminished.
Any fantasy value in Betts’ Dodgers replacements?
The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to have to patchwork the shortstop position with Mookie Betts out for a bit, and neither Eric Samulski nor Christopher Torres sees much value in any of the replacements.
Hamilton ‘needs to be’ on your fantasy roster
Eric Samulski and Christopher Torres analyze David Hamilton's production at the plate and his value stealing bases, saying he "needs to be" on your fantasy roster.
Lunch Money: Skenes, Mbappé top Monday’s best bets
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell share their favorite bets on Monday, highlighting Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes vs. the Cincinnati Reds and Kylian Mbappé in UEFA Euro 2024 against Austria.