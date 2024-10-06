 Skip navigation
Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Four
Tyrrell Hatton birdies last on Old Course to win third Dunhill Links title
How they finished in the 450 Overall at Fox Raceway
Team Australia wins Motocross of Nations for first time in 2024, Team USA second
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_241006.jpg
Lowe Down: Are ten Hag’s Man United days numbered?
nbc_pl_livchepreview_241006.jpg
Chelsea face ‘real challenge’ against Liverpool
nbc_nas_ncrelief_241006.jpg
NASCAR community supporting Helene relief efforts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Suarez wrecks at 'Dega attempting to fall in line

October 6, 2024 03:00 PM
The Cup Series field catches Daniel Suarez after falling a lap down at Talladega, and the No. 99 wrecks attempting to fall in line with the field.
nbc_nas_cupdega_241006.jpg
1:22
Suarez wrecks at ‘Dega attempting to fall in line
nbc_nas_ncrelief_241006.jpg
1:46
NASCAR community supporting Helene relief efforts
nbc_nas_talldegahl_241005.jpg
9:16
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
nbc_nas_talladegaqualhls_241005.jpg
8:41
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega
nbc_nas_talladegaessay_241005.jpg
1:43
Talladega brings size, speed, tradition to Alabama
nbc_nas_truckdega_241004.jpg
11:56
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_tally_241003.jpg
1:35
How Talladega could impact the NASCAR Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_talldegapreview_241003.jpg
3:04
Fuel-saving strategy will loom large at Talladega
nbc_nas_creditone_240929.jpg
10:24
Chastain a Cup playoff disruptor again at Kansas
nbc_nas_cupkansas_240929.jpg
18:54
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Kansas
nbc_nas_bell_240929.jpg
0:57
Bell ‘left a little on the table’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_kybusch_240929.jpg
1:18
Busch ‘numb’ after coming up short at Kansas
nbc_nas_byron_240929.jpg
1:24
Kansas a statement for Byron to open Round of 12
nbc_nas_chastain_240929.jpg
2:06
Chastain credits adjustments for Kansas win
nbc_nas_lap1wreck_240929.jpg
1:44
Elliott escapes Lap 1 incident at Kansas
nbc_nas_xfinitykansas_240928.jpg
9:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Kansas on The CW
nbc_nas_cupqualskans_240928.jpg
9:56
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
nbc_nas_xfinityqualskansas_240928.jpg
6:09
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Kansas
nbc_nas_truckkansas_240927.jpg
12:00
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_nas_danielslarsonintv_240927.jpg
4:10
Larson, Daniels detail why Bristol suits his style
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_kansas_240926.jpg
1:25
Can Larson carry momentum from Bristol at Kansas?
nbc_nas_toyotascanall_240925.jpg
3:51
NASCAR Scan All: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
nbc_nas_kansasprev_240926.jpg
2:15
NASCAR Cup playoffs Round of 12 begins at Kansas
nbc_nas_fancambristol_240924.jpg
7:34
NASCAR Fan Cam: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol
nbc_nas_sales_c1throuthefield_240921.jpg
21:17
Cup Round of 12 set as Larson commands Bristol
nbc_nas_bristollites_240921.jpg
15:59
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol
nbc_nas_hamlinint_240921.jpg
1:08
Hamlin: It’s ‘all offense’ after Bristol
nbc_nas_truexjrint_240921.jpg
1:19
Truex after missing Round of 12: ‘It’s on me’
nbc_nas_gibbsint_240921.jpg
0:46
Gibbs laments costly speeding penalty at Bristol
nbc_nas_larsonwinint_240921.jpg
2:06
‘Great execution’ leads to dominant win for Larson
