 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atw100_nationals_230707.jpg
2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Atlanta Xfinity results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
John Hunter Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Atlanta in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_nba_summerleaguereax_230708.jpg
Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_230708.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_jhninterview_230708.jpg
Nemechek thanks Hemric for winning push at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atw100_nationals_230707.jpg
2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Atlanta Xfinity results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
John Hunter Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Atlanta in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_nba_summerleaguereax_230708.jpg
Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_230708.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_jhninterview_230708.jpg
Nemechek thanks Hemric for winning push at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Haley, Hemric left frustrated after OT restart

July 8, 2023 11:02 PM
After fourth and second-place finishes respectively, Justin Haley and Daniel Hemric explain how fuel issues during the overtime restart at Atlanta meant a win didn't materialize for either Kaulig Racing driver.
Up Next
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_230708.jpg
15:13
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_haleyhemric_230708.jpg
2:24
Haley, Hemric left frustrated after OT restart
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jhninterview_230708.jpg
2:00
Nemechek thanks Hemric for winning push at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_overtimeatl_230708.jpg
3:54
Nemechek wins Xfinity Atlanta race in overtime
Now Playing
AlmirolaAric.jpg
5:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bigone_230708.jpg
2:47
Herbst sets off chain-reaction wreck at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_qual_aricinterview_230708.jpg
0:53
Almirola on Cup pole at Atlanta
Now Playing
Heim.jpg
15:47
Highlights: Heim wins Truck race at Mid-Ohio
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityqualeh_230708.jpg
8:41
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_230708.jpg
1:08
C. Smith on Xfinity pole at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlantav2_230708.jpg
1:44
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thjuniorjohnson_230708.jpg
4:35
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Johnson uses draft
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nas75martinsville_230706.jpg
2:35
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano
Now Playing
nbc_nas_arca_bluedef150hl_230706.jpg
10:11
HLs: Huddleston ARCA Menards Series West race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmtrackhouse_230706.jpg
5:49
Trackhouse ‘beyond impressive’ entering Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmplayoffdiscuss_230706.jpg
8:04
Cup Series playoff standings getting ‘tight’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmatlpreview_230706.jpg
4:57
Expect aggressive race in Atlanta as playoffs near
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podatlantapreview_230705.jpg
7:15
Previewing top stories in Atlanta Cup Series race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podchicagothoughts_230705.jpg
7:36
Chicago street race was a ‘home run’ for NASCAR
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podsvgwins_230705.jpg
7:27
Putting SVG’s historic win at Chicago in context
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
2:08
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
2:12
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
Now Playing
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
2:12
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonint_230702.jpg
2:25
Larson: van Gisbergen took NASCAR to school
Now Playing
nbc_nas_elliotint_230702.jpg
1:55
Elliott: van Gisbergen put on a ‘clinic’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chicagolites_230702.jpg
17:54
Highlights: van Gisbergen wins Cup race in Chicago
Now Playing
nbc_nas_haleyint_230702.jpg
1:18
Haley needed different strategy to hold off SVG
Now Playing
nbc_nas_svgwinningint_230702.jpg
1:48
SVG could just be getting started in NASCAR
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chiovertime_230702.jpg
3:35
Van Gisbergen wins in Chicago in first Cup start
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gragsontirebarrier_230702.jpg
2:10
Gragson falls victim to tire barrier in Chicago
Now Playing