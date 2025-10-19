Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney in jeopardy of missing Champ 4 after Talladega win slips away
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Kate Douglass, Kaylee McKeown break world records at Westmont World Cup
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Holger Rune confirms he requires an operation on Achilles injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Hobson glides to win in 200m free at Westmont
Douglass sets new world record in 100m freestyle
Daniels’ leg injury is ‘nothing serious,’ per PFT
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
League
Nascar
Date
Talladega
Watch Now
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Talladega
October 19, 2025 07:31 PM
Relive the chaos from Talladega Superspeedway as the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 continues with the YellaWood 500.
03:20
Cup Series set for ‘epic battle’ at Martinsville
10:58
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Talladega playoff race
58
Best Cup driver audio from Talladega playoff race
01:33
Talladega win ‘a big deal’ for Gibbs, partners
47
Blaney ‘just faded’ near end at Talladega
01:23
Logano: Talladega ‘a battle throughout the day’
01:21
Byron: Pushing and shoving ‘the way that it goes’
01:47
Larson recounts ‘bummer’ finish at Talladega
03:46
Talladega delivers another wild overtime finish
01:10
Briscoe: Championship 4 berth ‘a dream come true’
54
Elliott after exit: ‘All eyes on Martinsville’
01:21
Dega wreck ‘knocked the wind out of’ Allmendinger
02:48
Elliott among drivers caught in multiple-car wreck
09:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
02:49
Chaos awaits in Talladega playoff race
15:32
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Talladega
30
2025 NASCAR Cup Playoffs head to Talladega next
05:23
Las Vegas playoff race defined by Hamlin’s win
15:39
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
02:08
Hamlin finds another gear to win South Point 400
01:18
Bell feels ‘déjà vu’ after Las Vegas finish
59
Best Cup driver audio from Las Vegas playoff race
01:08
Pit road penalty hampers Elliott’s South Point 400
01:45
Logano explains ‘all or nothing call’ at Las Vegas
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
01:51
Larson unpacks second-place finish at Las Vegas
02:18
Win No. 60 at Las Vegas ‘means a lot’ for Hamlin
01:02
Briscoe was ‘hanging on’ late at Las Vegas
01:35
Byron never saw Dillon wave to get to pit road
01:58
Byron collides with Dillon in massive crash
Latest Clips
06:04
Hobson glides to win in 200m free at Westmont
06:04
Douglass sets new world record in 100m freestyle
23
Daniels’ leg injury is ‘nothing serious,’ per PFT
05:55
McKeown, Smith battle for 200m back world record
04:24
Walsh wins 100m fly for second week in a row
37
Titans have begun ‘extremely calculated’ HC search
50
Florio: McDaniel ‘refuses’ to think about his job
08:12
Casas blitzes to 400m medley PB in win at Westmont
05:20
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Final Round
01:00
Stefanski: Judkins has been ‘very diligent’
39
Mahomes has jokes for origins of 4th down trickery
54
Vrabel: I’ve told Maye that he’s ‘earned it’
02:56
FNIA Facetime: Smith saw safety movement on TD
04:48
Lowe Down: Man United’s win is a ‘turning point’
08:38
PL Update: Man United make a statement at Anfield
08:01
Highlights: LPGA BMW Championship, Final Round
01:51
McIlroy finishes 11-under in DP World India debut
01:06
Slot: ‘Everyone is giving it all’ amid slump
04:39
Fleetwood’s ‘resilience’ the difference in India
02:37
Amorim reacts to dramatic win over Liverpool
13:18
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at COTA
02:32
Van Dijk: Liverpool must stick together
12:31
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man United Matchweek 8
01:45
Maguire: Win over Anfield a ‘long time coming’
02:27
Maguire’s heroics lift Man United past Liverpool
01:41
Maguire’s header gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Reds
01:48
Gakpo equalizes for Liverpool against Man United
11:10
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Final Round
01:25
Mbeumo silences Anfield to give Man United lead
11:19
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Aston Villa Matchweek 8
