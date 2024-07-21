 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after Brickyard 400 won by Kyle Larson
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
NASCAR Cup driver points, results after Indy: Kyle Larson takes points lead with Brickyard win
MLB: JUL 21 Cardinals at Braves
Braves 2B Ozzie Albies expected to miss about 8 weeks with broken wrist

Top Clips

larson_bricks.jpg
Larson victorious in Cup’s return to IMS oval
nbc_nas_reddick_240721.jpg
Reddick: Second at Indy ‘a great recovery for us’
nbc_nas_blaney_240721.jpg
Blaney’s third-place finish at Indy ‘stings a lot’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

July 21, 2024 07:00 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series' return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with The Brickyard 400.
larson_bricks.jpg
7:41
Larson victorious in Cup’s return to IMS oval
nbc_nas_brickyard400hl_240721.jpeg
19:35
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_reddick_240721.jpg
1:47
Reddick: Second at Indy ‘a great recovery for us’
nbc_nas_blaney_240721.jpg
2:08
Blaney’s third-place finish at Indy ‘stings a lot’
nbc_nas_larson_240721.jpeg
2:23
Larson ‘never gave up’ to win The Brickyard 400
nbc_nas_restartcrash_240721.jpg
2:53
Red flag displayed at Indy after massive OT crash
nbc_nas_loganojimmie_240721.jpeg
1:56
Logano, Johnson wreck on restart at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_truexberry_240721.jpeg
3:34
Truex hits wall after Larson contact; Berry spins
nbc_nas_byroncrash_240721.jpeg
4:52
Byron crashes hard after contact at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_elliottpenalty_240721.jpeg
2:37
Elliott livid after blend line violation at Indy
nbc_nas_xfinityindy_240720.jpeg
15:41
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_custer_240720.jpeg
0:59
Custer ‘did everything I could’ to win at Indy
nbc_nas_almirola_240720.jpeg
1:22
Almirola recaps racing Herbst, Custer for IMS win
nbc_nas_herbst_240720.jpeg
2:04
Herbst: ‘It’s an honor to walk IMS, let alone win’
nbc_nas_alfredowilliams_240720.jpeg
4:10
Alfredo, Retzlaff, Williams involved in huge crash
nbc_nas_mayer_240720.jpeg
0:57
Mayer upset with Allmendinger: ‘That’s stupid’
nbc_nas_startcrash_240720.jpeg
2:12
Big crash opens Xfinity Series race at IMS
nbc_nas_brickyardquals_240720.jpeg
11:11
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at IMS
nbc_nas_xfinityqualindy_240720.jpeg
8:30
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at IMS
nbc_nas_indyhistory_240720.jpg
1:09
Cup drivers reflect on history, prestige of IMS
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_indy_230719.jpg
1:38
Team Penske, points race lead storylines at Indy
trucks.jpg
11:00
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at IRP
nbc_nas_indypreview_240718.jpg
5:36
NASCAR returns to Indy with Next Gen cars
nbc_nas_pod_indydifficulty_240716.jpeg
7:27
IMS demands technical soundness and respect
nbc_nas_pod_importanceindy_240716.jpeg
5:30
The Brickyard 400 success could mean a title run
nbc_nas_pod_playoffdiscuss_240716.jpeg
7:43
Wallace has a ‘real shot’ to win spot in Playoffs
nbc_nas_stg2embedded_240716.jpg
15:43
Inside Blaney’s race team during Pocono Cup race
nbc_nas_boothcampocono_240715.jpg
5:19
Booth Cam: Burton, Letarte, Allen call Pocono
nbc_nas_creditone_240714.jpeg
2:20
Blaney drives to second Cup triumph at Pocono
nbc_nas_cuphlpocono_240714.jpeg
18:09
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
