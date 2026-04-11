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MLB: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani breaks Ichiro Suzuki’s Japanese on-base streak record with 44-game run
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Report: Brittney Griner, 10-time WNBA All-Star, to sign with Connecticut Sun
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
Ichiro Suzuki’s statue unveiling has a mishap as bat snaps during ceremony

Top Clips

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Highlights: Green breaks Bucks’ 3-point record
nbc_nba_dalvsas_wembyhl_260410.jpg
Highlights: Wemby goes off for 40 in win over Mavs
nbc_enjoy_finalgroup_260410.jpg
Beecham: Durant, Rockets having ‘a fine season’

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Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol

April 10, 2026 10:32 PM
Watch highlights of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tennessee Army National Guard 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

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