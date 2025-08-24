 Skip navigation
Top News

2025 U.S. Senior Women's Open
Morgan, Kelepouris, McBride tied for lead in U.S. Senior Women’s Open
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Sizing up what potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks must do Sunday at East Lake
LPGA: CPKC Women's Open - Third Round
Canada’s Brooke Henderson shares lead entering finale at CPKC Women’s Open

Top Clips

cdw_r3_raw.jpg
Cantlay’s accuracy on display in Tour Championship
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250823.jpg
Bowman ‘in a tough spot’ after Daytona wreck
nbc_nas_bigone_250823.jpg
Daytona delivers early drama with Stage 1 Big One

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Coke Zero Sugar 400

Watch Now

Reddick's playoff chances take hit at Daytona

August 23, 2025 08:44 PM
Tyler Reddick and Todd Gilliland get together exiting Turn 4 at Daytona, and the No. 45 hits the inside wall early in Stage 1.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250823.jpg
01:25
Bowman ‘in a tough spot’ after Daytona wreck
nbc_nas_bigone_250823.jpg
03:08
Daytona delivers early drama with Stage 1 Big One
nbc_nas_jburtondaytona_250823.jpg
01:13
Legacies are on the line at Daytona
nbc_nas_xfinitydayt_250822.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Daytona on The CW
sales_nas_creditone_daytona_250821.jpg
03:09
Who will rise above the chaos at Daytona?
nbc_nas_playoffbustrs_250819.jpg
06:18
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250816.jpg
14:50
Cup drivers recap Richmond race won by Dillon
nbc_nas_raceanalysis_250816.jpg
02:25
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
nbc_nas_sound_250816.jpg
01:00
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_byron_250816.jpg
01:40
Byron ‘feels really good’ after Richmond Cup race
nbc_nas_logano_250816.jpg
01:22
Logano: ‘Golly, we had bad luck’ in Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_blaneyv2_250816.jpg
01:43
Blaney ‘just lost it’ in Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_dillon_250816.jpg
02:13
Dillon ‘really wanted’ to win at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_bowman_250816.jpg
01:51
Bowman: ‘Stressful’ week coming up before Daytona
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_250816.jpg
14:56
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_elliottintrvv2_250816.jpg
01:01
Night ‘slowly unraveled’ for Elliott before crash
nbc_nas_bubbawheel_250816.jpg
01:25
Wallace loses wheel after pit stop miscue
nbc_nas_bigone_250816.jpg
02:21
Briscoe, Elliott spun around in Richmond pileup
nbc_nas_reddickspin_250816.jpg
01:34
Reddick hits the wall at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_preece_250816.jpg
01:19
Preece: We need to be elite to make the playoffs
nbc_nas_richmondtrucks_250815.jpg
16:35
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
sales_nas_creditone_richmond_250814.jpg
02:37
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
richmond_promo.jpg
30
Playoff pressure meets Richmond’s short-track fury
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250810.jpg
12:13
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250810.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
nbc_nas_ryanblaneyintvv2_250810.jpg
01:08
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace
nbc_nas_christopherbellintvv2_250810.jpg
01:26
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
cup_watkins_glen_hls.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergenintvv2_250810.jpg
01:38
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day
nbc_nas_chrisbuescherintv_250810.jpg
02:51
Buescher’s confidence ‘high’ after Watkins Glen

Latest Clips

cdw_r3_raw.jpg
01:41
Cantlay’s accuracy on display in Tour Championship
nbc_mx_450recap_250823.jpg
09:59
Jett caps championship season with Budds Creek win
nbc_golf_schefflerfirsttee_250823.jpg
02:43
Scheffler responds to name being mispronounced
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250823.jpg
05:46
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250823.jpg
05:34
Bradley still weighing Ryder Cup selections
nbc_mx_250recap_250823.jpg
09:24
Deegan stands atop 250 class at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250823.jpg
07:59
Fleetwood proud of Round 3 putting at East Lake
szn_in_review.jpg
08:08
Pro Motocross 2025 season in review
women_s_mx_budds_creek.jpg
03:55
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Finale, Budds Creek
nbc_moto_shimodaintv_250823.jpg
45
Shimoda hopes to carry momentum into playoffs
nbc_moto_250and450hl_250823.jpg
20:04
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 11, Budds Creek
nbc_golf_lpgacpkcrd3_250823.jpg
09:42
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250823.jpg
46
Kitchen finding something after MX struggles
nbc_moto_deeganintvpostwin_250923.jpg
01:42
Deegan stands on business in Budds Creek
nbc_golf_cantlay_intrv_250823.jpg
01:27
Cantlay ‘pleased’ after three rounds at East Lake
nbc_moto_cooperintvc_250823.jpg
01:09
Cooper ‘charged all day’ at Budds Creek
pilot_challenge_vir.jpg
14:37
HLs: Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix
jlawrence.jpg
46
Jett ‘happy with the season’ after Budds Creek
nbc_moto_hlawrenceintv_250823.jpg
44
Lawrence’s Moto win ‘a good way to end season’
nbc_golf_sam_burn_250823v3.jpg
38
Burns plays slope perfectly on putt for birdie
nbc_imsa_virquals_250823.jpg
07:10
Qualifying highlights: Michelin GT Challenge, VIR
nbc_imsa_hawksworth_250823.jpg
53
Hawksworth ‘very, very happy’ after qualifying lap
nbc_imsa_altoe_250823.jpg
01:15
Altoe on VIR pole: ‘We have been working so hard’
nbc_moto_turnerintv_250823.jpg
01:51
Turner wins back-to-back Women’s MX titles
nbc_cyc_vueltastage1hl_250823.jpg
22:44
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 1
nbc_golf_fleetwood_long_putt_250823.jpg
53
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood’s lead to two
nbc_moto_plessingerintv_250823.jpg
02:29
Plessinger plans for SMX Playoffs Round 1 return
nbc_pl_plupdate_250823.jpg
09:41
PL Update: Spurs upend City; Arsenal rout Leeds
nbc_golf_keegan_bradley_eagle_250823.jpg
51
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
nbc_pl_artetasoundreax_250823.jpg
04:24
Arteta: Squad is prepared to handle injuries