MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Workouts
Don Mattingly makes it to World Series in 39th season of professional baseball
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons
Bills at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: World Series-Workouts
Toronto’s Bo Bichette activated for World Series, at second base for first time since 2019

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leedspostgame_251024.jpg
Rodon, Aaronson react to Leeds’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_soucekpost_251024.jpg
Soucek: West Ham in ‘very serious’ situation
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251024.jpg
Leeds pick up ‘really important win’ v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Nembhard injury could present 'challenges' for IND

October 24, 2025 05:35 PM
Noah Rubin unpacks Andrew Nembhard's shoulder injury and discusses what it means for an Indiana Pacers backcourt already down Tyrese Haliburton.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_aarongordon_251024.jpg
01:20
Nuggets F Gordon scores 50 in win over Warriors
nbc_roto_shai_251024.jpg
01:17
SGA scores career-high 55 points in win vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_notbgoodtakebadtake_251024.jpg
09:58
Good take bad take: Is Brooks a ‘culture shifter?’
nbc_nba_fanfavorites_251024.jpg
09:53
Fan Friday: Whose stock is up early?
nbc_nba_thunderpacersrecap_251024.jpg
02:29
SGA and Thunder defeat Pacers in Finals rematch
nbc_nba_playersonnewteams_241024.jpg
09:57
Old faces new places: Grading debuts on new teams
CurryWariiorsNuggets.jpg
04:21
Curry dominates as Warriors survive Nuggets in OT
nbc_bte_timbsvslakers_251024.jpg
02:23
Lakers vs. Timberwolves could go either way
nbc_bte_phxlac_251024.jpg
01:47
Krick: Take Suns to beat Clippers
nbc_bte_bosnyk_251024.jpg
01:53
Celtics a ‘popular bet’ vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_denvsgsw_251023.jpg
02:05
HLs: Curry carries Warriors to second straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
01:59
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT
nbc_nba_offguardep3rockets_251023.jpg
19:02
Sengun is ‘on the cusp’ of being a top NBA big
nbc_nba_offguardep3wemby_251023.jpg
08:23
Wembanyama was ‘not human’ in eruption vs. Mavs
nbc_nba_offguardep3vjedgecombe_251023.jpg
10:41
Edgecombe ‘going to be’ great after historic debut
nbc_roto_terryrozier_251023.jpg
01:30
Rozier arrest thins already light Heat guard depth
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251023.jpg
01:31
Flagg fantasy managers shouldn’t panic after debut
nbc_roto_vjedgecomb_251023.jpg
01:30
‘Expect a lot’ from 76ers’ Edgecombe after debut
nbc_nba_nbcscandel_251023.jpg
02:54
Billups, Rozier charged in NBA gambling scandal
nbc_nba_vjedgecomb_251023.jpg
11:46
Edgecombe ‘was not rattled’ in historic debut
bucks_giannis.jpg
10:00
What is a ‘perfect season’ for Bucks, Wizards?
nbc_nba_gianniscomp_251023.jpg
03:07
Giannis goes buck wild with 37-point season opener
nbc_nba_pacersthunder_251023.jpg
04:15
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
nbc_nba_wembyreax_251023.jpg
03:06
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
nbc_roto_bte_nuggetsatgsw_251023.jpg
02:24
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
nbc_bte_roto_okcatind_251023.jpg
02:09
Pacers face ‘tough test’ vs. OKC in Finals rematch
nbc_nba_pg_pormin_251022.jpg
01:54
HLs: T’wolves grind out tough road win in Portland
nbc_nba_sacvsphx_251022.jpg
02:04
HLs: Booker shines as Suns edge Kings in win
nbc_nba_sasvsdal_251022.jpg
02:15
HLs: Wemby’s 40 for Spurs spoils Flagg’s debut
nbc_nba_pg_lacutah_2510122.jpg
01:58
HLs: Jazz blow out Clippers to open campaign

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_leedspostgame_251024.jpg
01:30
Rodon, Aaronson react to Leeds’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_soucekpost_251024.jpg
01:59
Soucek: West Ham in ‘very serious’ situation
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251024.jpg
03:17
Leeds pick up ‘really important win’ v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_251024.jpg
01:02
Fernandes’ header gives West Ham late hope
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
40
Homa limps off green in Utah
oly_fswom_chinagp_liushort_251024.jpg
05:47
Liu leads Cup of China following short program
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251024.jpg
01:17
Rodon doubles Leeds’ lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251025.jpg
01:39
Aaronson slots home Leeds’ opener against West Ham
nbc_nas_martinsvillegordontease_251024.jpg
01:31
‘Make or break’ time for Hendrick Motorsports
nbc_pl_ornstein_251024.jpg
05:54
West Ham are ‘sleepwalking into a crisis’
nbc_bte_tbmiabetsv2_251024.jpg
01:27
Tua’s passing yards over one of top bets for WK 8
nbc_dps_johntesh_251024.jpg
12:06
Tesh reveals how he wrote iconic ‘Roundball Rock’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251024.jpg
03:11
Take the under for Taylor’s rushing attempts
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251024.jpg
07:09
Commanders’ injuries beginning to pile up
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251024.jpg
05:18
Allgeier is ‘viable’ flex pick vs. Dolphins
week8injuries.jpg
12:44
Commanders’ Daniels headlines Week 8 injuries
nbc_ffhh_backfielduncertainty_251024.jpg
06:44
Concern for Wentz, Vikings’ backfield after loss
laddreplacer.jpg
09:50
McConkey, Chargers take down Vikings in Week 8
nbc_bte_bestbets_251024.jpg
01:57
Consider taking Cowboys, Taylor’s under in Week 8
nbc_bte_coachofyear_251024.jpg
02:16
Take Steichen, Shanahan to win coach of year award
nbc_bte_commanderschiefs_251024.jpg
01:54
Bet on over when Chiefs host Commanders on Monday
nbc_golf_lpga_internatcrownrd2hl_251024.jpg
14:56
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2
nbc_dps_windhortsintv_251024.jpg
13:50
Windhorst talks latest news in NBA betting scandal
nbc_dps_curryimportance_251024.jpg
05:07
Warriors ‘need’ to build Curry’s statue now
oly_gamrn_worlds_whittenburg_251024.jpg
10:25
Whittenburg finally captures elusive gold on rings
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
44
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
04:33
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
oly_gawub_worlds_nemour_251024.jpg
11:42
Nemour outclasses the field for bars world title
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
08:56
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_nbagambling_251024.jpg
15:29
Inside information in gambling a threat to leagues