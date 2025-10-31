Heat winning with surprising up-tempo pace

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
WNBA and players union agree to 30-day extension for CBA negotiations
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt to miss the rest of the season because of a lingering foot injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NFL 2025 Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Ladd McConkey is back
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
Wembanyama, Spurs ‘will continue to improve’
What went wrong for Dolphins in loss to Ravens?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
WNBA and players union agree to 30-day extension for CBA negotiations
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt to miss the rest of the season because of a lingering foot injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NFL 2025 Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Ladd McConkey is back
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
Wembanyama, Spurs ‘will continue to improve’
What went wrong for Dolphins in loss to Ravens?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Heat winning with surprising up-tempo pace
October 31, 2025 01:25 PM
Chris Mannix touches on the surprising nature of the Miami Heat succeeding with an breakneck approach.
Related Videos
04:57
Take Edgecombe, 76ers vs Celtics in NBA Cup game
01:51
Take Reaves to have under 5.5 boards in Memphis
01:53
Bet on over, Jokic triple-double in DEN vs. POR
02:09
Put money on Maxey, 76ers to beat Brown, Celtics
01:55
Highlights: Spurs derail Heat comeback attempt
01:59
Highlights: Thunder start 6-0 with Wizards win
01:58
Highlights: Bucks win close contest vs. Warriors
01:59
Highlights: Visiting Magic power past Hornets
06:02
Rivers: Bucks are ‘trouble’ for Eastern Conference
06:33
Rivers: Boozer will have a ‘day one’ impact in NBA
16:44
Do 76ers have best group of guards in the NBA?
01:07
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
01:28
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
01:24
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?
04:43
Can Heat hand Wembanyama, Spurs their first loss?
09:55
NBA coaches on hot seat: Mosley, Rajakovic, Green
09:56
Which NBA teams need their players back the most?
04:22
Fade Knueppel vs. ORL; Giannis could feast vs. GSW
03:58
Pelicans in ‘tough situation’ without top picks
03:02
Beecham ‘somewhat disappointed’ with Mobley so far
02:05
Can Bulls stay hot after starting season 4-0?
02:46
Beecham: ‘Don’t talk trash’ to Pistons’ Harris
05:25
Is Lakers’ Reaves a top-20 player in basketball?
02:17
ROY a ‘two-man race’ between Flagg and Edgecombe
02:30
Can Wemby, others knock off SGA’s MVP campaign?
01:57
Highlights: Reaves saves Lakers victory vs. MIN
01:59
Highlights: Morant’s late jumper lifts Grizzlies
01:59
Highlights: Nuggets rout Pelicans at home
01:58
Highlights: Trail Blazers hold off Jazz for win
01:54
Highlights: Bench carries Mavs to win over Pacers
Latest Clips
03:20
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
02:20
Wembanyama, Spurs ‘will continue to improve’
04:18
What went wrong for Dolphins in loss to Ravens?
01:35
NFL Week 9 best bets: Chiefs, Allen rushing
06:13
Top start/sit lineup questions for NFL Week 9
19:20
Evaluating Ravens’ playoff outlook at 3-5
05:43
DET’s Williams among flex questions for NFL Week 9
01:58
Murray return does not change status of AZ offense
05:04
Swift among RB injuries to watch for NFL Week 9
03:16
Can Samuel fill the McLaurin-sized void for WAS?
05:13
Impacts of Hunter and Thomas Jr. injuries to JAX
02:57
Debating Achane and Waddle’s fantasy value for MIA
02:43
Andrews ‘touchdown-dependent’ in Ravens offense
08:17
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
05:15
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
01:15
NFL Week 9 best bets: Take Colts, Seahawks to win
02:18
Expect Love, Taylor to challenge Mahomes for MVP
02:14
‘Excellent’ Cowboys should cover vs. Cardinals
02:00
Nebraska seeking relevance under Rhule
05:50
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
09:32
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?
05:11
Dart shows the role model an athlete can be
05:38
Cardinals yet to announce starting QB for MNF
10:03
Frustration boils over for Dolphins fans
04:45
Could Lions be getting more out of Williams?
06:54
‘Wheels are already off’ with McDaniel in Miami
08:36
Ravens back in race for AFC North crown
13:30
Potential punishment hovers over Ravens turnaround
07:04
Stakes even higher than usual for Chiefs-Bills
09:40
How can Bills unlock best game in big spots?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue