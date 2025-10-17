Analyzing win totals in Northwest Division

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Justin Barcia signs autographs.JPG
Justin Barcia, GasGas part, opening the way for Troy Lee Designs’ switch to Ducati
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Arizona
No. 23 Utah at No. 15 BYU prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Purdue at Notre Dame
How to watch No. 20 USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indmidseason_251017.jpg
Cignetti’s extension a huge step for Indiana
nbc_bte_week7bestbetspan_251017.jpg
Panthers ML, Gabriel prop lead Week 7 best bets
nbc_cfb_uscndrivalry_251017.jpg
Inside the history of Notre Dame vs. USC rivalry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Justin Barcia signs autographs.JPG
Justin Barcia, GasGas part, opening the way for Troy Lee Designs’ switch to Ducati
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Arizona
No. 23 Utah at No. 15 BYU prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Purdue at Notre Dame
How to watch No. 20 USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indmidseason_251017.jpg
Cignetti’s extension a huge step for Indiana
nbc_bte_week7bestbetspan_251017.jpg
Panthers ML, Gabriel prop lead Week 7 best bets
nbc_cfb_uscndrivalry_251017.jpg
Inside the history of Notre Dame vs. USC rivalry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing win totals in Northwest Division

October 17, 2025 11:40 AM
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher evaluate the win totals for teams in the NBA Northwest division, discussing the bets they like the best heading into the 2025-26 season.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_pg_porvuta_251016.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_pg_antedwardscomp_251016.jpg
01:43
Edwards racks up 25 points, 5 assists vs. Bulls
Bulls_Twolves_raw.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_pg_houvsatl_251016.jpg
02:07
NBA Preseason Highlights: Rockets vs. Hawks
nbc_nba_pg_norvorl_251016.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Magic
nbc_nba_pg_wshvsdet_251016.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Wizards vs. Pistons
nbc_bte_nbcacentral_251016.jpg
02:23
Handicapping NBA Central Division win totals
dnp_nbc_nba_mannixfiveV2_251001.jpg
04:55
Will anyone stand in Nuggets’ way of Finals win?
nbc_nba_pg_dalvlal_251016.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsac_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porceltics_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_pg_memvcha_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Hornets
nbc_roto_fantasybballdraft_251015(2).jpg
01:17
Kalkbrenner pick sets off NBC Sports mock drafters
251015pacific.jpg
01:37
Who wins the Pacific Division this season?
nbc_nba_pg_gswportland_251014.jpg
01:55
NBA Preseason HLs: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_pg_lalvphx_251014.jpg
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Suns
nbc_nba_pg_chivden_251014.jpg
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bulls vs. Nuggets
nbc_nba_pg_okcmil_251014.jpg
04:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Bucks
recap_thumb.jpg
01:20
Thunder-Bucks recap: SGA ‘at peace’ with game
nbc_nba_pg_houvnor_251014.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Rockets vs. Pelicans
nbc_nba_pg_okcmil_carlsonintv_251014.jpg
54
Carlson: Thunder are ‘executing to our standards’
nbc_nba_okcmil_jerichosimssalley_251014.jpg
11
Sims goes up for the alley-oop from Anthony
nbc_nba_pg_detvscle_251014.jpg
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Cavaliers
USATSI_27326090_copy.jpg
03:03
Thunder setting the tone with tenacious defense
nbc_nba_pg_shaiand1_251014.jpg
32
SGA’s creativity leads to and-one opportunity
nbc_nba_pg_okcmil_wallacedunk_v2_251014.jpg
17
Wallace’s lockdown defense leads to easy slam
trent_hl.jpg
09
Trent battles defenders for beautiful finish
nbc_nba_giannisand1_251014.jpg
33
Giannis shows the flex after ferocious and-one
caruso.jpg
01:36
Caruso: Thunder working to ‘fine tune everything’
raptorscoachnbathumbnail.jpg
02:02
Take Raptors to surprise, Nets to falter this year

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_indmidseason_251017.jpg
02:28
Cignetti’s extension a huge step for Indiana
nbc_bte_week7bestbetspan_251017.jpg
01:35
Panthers ML, Gabriel prop lead Week 7 best bets
nbc_cfb_uscndrivalry_251017.jpg
02:15
Inside the history of Notre Dame vs. USC rivalry
herbert_roto.jpg
01:58
LAC covering spread vs. IND among Week 7 best bets
nbc_bte_texansseahawks_251017.jpg
02:14
SEA vs. HOU may be ‘ugly’ defensive battle on MNF
nbc_dps_golicndvsusc_251017.jpg
03:26
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
nbc_dps_jeromebettis_251017.jpg
10:17
Bettis discusses his experience in ND vs. USC
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
03:11
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
09:53
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_251017.jpg
03:15
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
08:16
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials
NBC_PFT_BUYSELLNFC_251017.jpg
02:08
Buy or sell: NFC Playoff Teams
nbc_pft_vrabel2_251017.jpg
04:00
Vrabel downplays first return to TEN since firing
nbc_golf_bmwrd2hls_251017.jpg
05:57
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2
nbc_pft_vrabel1_251017.jpg
12:09
Vrabel returns to TEN as Titans’ slide continues
nbc_pft_rodgersflacco_251017.jpg
03:58
Rodgers ‘did his part’ against Bengals
nbc_pft_morelikely_251017.jpg
06:22
NFL Week 7 scenarios: Eagles, Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_metcalfchase_251017.jpg
06:42
Debating close calls in Steelers-Bengals game
nbc_pft_endofsteelersbengals_251017.jpg
15:40
Unpacking PIT-CIN final minutes, Higgins’ slide
nbc_golf_dpwicrd2hls_251017.jpg
06:51
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
nbc_pft_bengalssteelerstjwatt_251017.jpg
06:26
PIT’s defense didn’t do ‘anything well’ vs. CIN
nbc_pft_flacco_251017.jpg
04:17
Flacco is the ‘emergency generator’ of NFL QBs
nbc_pft_rodgers_251017.jpg
03:05
Rodgers’ demeanor was ‘off’ against Bengals
nbc_pft_bengalsupsetsteelers_251017.jpg
11:47
Bengals, Flacco ‘back in the mix’ after TNF win
nbc_hockey_notredamestlaw_251016.jpg
04:53
HLs: Notre Dame makes statement vs. St. Lawrence
nbc_roto_jjmcarthywentzv2_251016.jpg
01:26
Does Wentz have edge over McCarthy for MIN QB job?
clarknewthumb.jpg
01:38
Clark will play again in LPGA’s pro-am, The Annika
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251016.jpg
01:30
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina
nbc_roto_ceedee_251016.jpg
01:31
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
oly_fsmen_malininbackflipfeature.jpg
01:36
Malinin transcends figure skating barriers