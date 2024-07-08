Watch Now
Warriors nailing draft picks jumpstarted dynasty
Dan Patrick looks back on the Golden State Warriors dynastic run that brought four championships to the franchise across eight seasons, and explains how the front office's draft selections were the key to their success.
Up Next
NBA rookies fantasy managers should draft
NBA rookies fantasy managers should draft
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus look at a few NBA rookies who could have an immediate impact for fantasy managers this year.
Dalzell: Knicks are second best in the East
Dalzell: Knicks are second best in the East
After adding Mikal Bridges and locking down OG Anunoby, Vaughn Dalzell says the Knicks are poised to be the top challenger to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference next season.
How much does Thompson move the needle with Mavs?
How much does Thompson move the needle with Mavs?
After a long Warriors tenure, Klay Thompson is now a Dallas Maverick. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in tow, what is the ceiling of his fantasy impact?
Fantasy impact of George heading to Philly
Fantasy impact of George heading to Philly
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus react to the Philadelphia 76ers signing Paul George and how that may affect his other Sixers players' fantasy stocks in 2024-2025.
Katz: Castle can be ‘highest value’ NBA draft pick
Katz: Castle can be 'highest value' NBA draft pick
Andy Katz joins the Dan Patrick Show to review the top storylines from the 2024 NBA Draft, discuss why Stephon Castle has the potential to be the best player of the class, the Lakers' draft, and more.
How European pipeline to NBA developed over time
How European pipeline to NBA developed over time
Morten Jensen calls in to discuss the development of the European talent pipeline to the NBA, especially in France.
Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft’s ‘French invasion’
Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft's 'French invasion'
The Dan Patrick Show crew breaks down the "French invasion" in the 2024 NBA Draft and rising global representation across the league.
Bridges’ impact on Knicks, Nets’ NBA draft plans
Bridges' impact on Knicks, Nets' NBA draft plans
Jonathan Givony details how the seismic Mikal Bridges trade alters NBA Draft strategies for the Knicks and Nets in the 2024 NBA Draft before examining Bronny James' stock.
Bridges will have instant ‘chemistry’ with Knicks
Bridges will have instant 'chemistry' with Knicks
The DPS crew reacts to the Brooklyn Nets trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, reuniting the 27-year-old with three of his former Villanova teammates.
Price: Redick won the press conference
Price: Redick won the press conference
Khobi Price, Los Angeles Lakers reporter for the Southern California News Group, joins Ross Tucker to debrief JJ Redick's introductory press conference.
What does LAL job mean for Redick’s media future?
What does LAL job mean for Redick's media future?
Ross Tucker and the Danettes discuss JJ Redick's introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Lakers, breaking down why the head coaching gig makes Redick even "more valuable" if he returns to media.