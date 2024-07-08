 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Hailie Deegan, AM Racing part ways
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Red-hot amateur Luke Clanton betting favorite for PGA Tour event
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240708.jpg
Lunch Money: Rangers ML, Sale under Ks
nbc_pst_nedeng_240708.jpg
NLD could lose control of midfield against ENG
nbc_golf_sales_penske_johndeere_240708.jpg
Inside the numbers of the John Deere Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Hailie Deegan, AM Racing part ways
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Red-hot amateur Luke Clanton betting favorite for PGA Tour event
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240708.jpg
Lunch Money: Rangers ML, Sale under Ks
nbc_pst_nedeng_240708.jpg
NLD could lose control of midfield against ENG
nbc_golf_sales_penske_johndeere_240708.jpg
Inside the numbers of the John Deere Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Warriors nailing draft picks jumpstarted dynasty

July 8, 2024 10:46 AM
Dan Patrick looks back on the Golden State Warriors dynastic run that brought four championships to the franchise across eight seasons, and explains how the front office's draft selections were the key to their success.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbbrookies_240703.jpg
3:12
NBA rookies fantasy managers should draft
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbknicks_240703.jpg
4:51
Dalzell: Knicks are second best in the East
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbklaymavs_240703.jpg
3:08
How much does Thompson move the needle with Mavs?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbpgsixers_240703.jpg
3:13
Fantasy impact of George heading to Philly
Now Playing
Stephon_Castle.jpg
12:44
Katz: Castle can be ‘highest value’ NBA draft pick
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jensenintv_240627.jpg
6:46
How European pipeline to NBA developed over time
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nbadraftreax_240627.jpg
7:31
Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft’s ‘French invasion’
Now Playing
Sean-Marks-MPX.jpg
3:50
Bridges’ impact on Knicks, Nets’ NBA draft plans
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikalknicks_240626.jpg
3:24
Bridges will have instant ‘chemistry’ with Knicks
Now Playing
nbc_dps_khobipriceinterview_240625.jpg
6:32
Price: Redick won the press conference
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jjreddick_240625.jpg
3:58
What does LAL job mean for Redick’s media future?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbksluka_240624.jpg
3:46
How will injuries, Olympics affect Luka?
Now Playing