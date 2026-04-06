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MLB: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
Mets expect Juan Soto to be sidelined 2 to 3 weeks by strained right calf
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How to Watch UConn vs. Michigan Men’s National Championship Game 2026: TV, tipoff time, preview, odds

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Bears’ Burden III trending up for 2026 fantasy

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Is Flagg a lock for ROTY after weekend heroics?

April 6, 2026 01:37 PM
Eric Samulski factors Cooper Flagg's record-breaking weekend into this year's NBA Rookie of the Year race between the Mavericks forward and his former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel.

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