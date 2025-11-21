 Skip navigation
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Justin Barcia jumps in lights.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 10: Justin Barcia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12 of 2025 season
Syndication: The Record
Giants vs. Lions - Dart OUT - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats

nbc_cbb_davisupdateVOD_251121.jpg
BYU honor code will affect Davis’ status
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_251121.jpg
Maxey putting together ‘MVP-caliber’ season
nbc_roto_sabonis_251121.jpg
Kings’ Sabonis out multiple weeks

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Alexander-Walker stepping up in Young's absence

November 21, 2025 02:36 PM
Eric Samulski details Nickeil Alexander-Walker's high-level play with Trae Young out of the lineup for the Atlanta Hawks, and discusses NAW's fantasy value moving forward.

nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_251121.jpg
01:30
Maxey putting together ‘MVP-caliber’ season
nbc_roto_sabonis_251121.jpg
01:48
Kings’ Sabonis out multiple weeks
nbc_nba_notb_olympictalk_251121.jpg
10:02
Team USA Basketball roster picks for 2028 Olympics
nbc_nba_notb_pick6set_251121.jpg
04:28
Holmgren flying under the radar with Thunder
nbc_nba_notb_lamelo_251121.jpg
09:59
Reacting to report that Ball is open to trade
nbc_nba_notb_sga_251121.jpg
03:02
Does SGA’s lack of 4th-quarter play hurt MVP case?
maxey_mpx.jpg
01:59
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
nbc_nba_sasvatl_251120.jpg
02:00
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win
nbc_nba_memvsac_251120.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Grizzlies dismantle Kings
clippers_sixers_mpx.jpg
01:55
HLs: Suggs fuels Magic’s blowout win over Clippers
nbc_roto_donovanclingan_251120.jpg
01:35
Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_mannixmavs_251120.jpg
04:15
Where do Mavs stand ahead of NBA trade season?
nbc_nba_offguardwest_251120.jpg
03:50
Nuggets vs Rockets: Who takes the No. 2 seed?
nbc_nba_offguardtrae_251120.jpg
03:31
How will Hawks handle Young amid team’s hot start?
nbc_nba_offguardinjury_251120.jpg
11:09
Examining impact of NBA’s evolution on injuries
nbc_nba_offguardasg_251120.jpg
03:22
USA vs. World format makes ASG ‘competitive’
nbc_nba_offguardmpj_251120.jpg
07:10
Is Porter Jr. being ‘undervalued’ with Nets?
nbc_nba_tissotharden_251120.jpg
01:06
Harden becomes 11th player to reach 28,000 points
nbc_nba_eftg_giannisgoals_251120.jpg
07:30
How Giannis wants to define his legacy
nbc_nba_eftg_giannisteammates_251120.jpg
14:07
Why high-character teammates matter to Giannis
giannis_pointing.jpg
05:36
Giannis: ‘I’m over myself, I just want to win’
giannis_rookie.jpg
06:16
Giannis reflects on 2013 draft, Bucks’ rookie year
nbc_roto_bamadebayo_251120.jpg
01:27
Adebayo has had a ‘shooting revolution’ this year
nbc_roto_zionwilliamson_251120.jpg
01:35
How Zion’s return positively impacted Queen
norman_powell.jpg
09:53
Powell playing at an ‘all-star level’ for Heat
nbc_enjoy_onewordanswers_251120.jpg
09:52
Have Knicks been ‘irrelevant’ to begin NBA season?
nbc_enjoy_pick6_251120.jpg
04:12
Why LaVine is due for bounce back vs Grizzlies
nbc_enjoy_bulls_251120.jpg
04:15
White has looked ‘phenomenal’ for Bulls in return
nbc_enjoy_identities_251120.jpg
08:00
Which NBA teams have shown ‘strongest’ identity?
wemby.jpg
02:47
How does NBA DPOY market change with Wemby injury?

nbc_roto_bestbet_henry_251121v2.jpg
01:41
Ravens’ RB Henry, Bears are NFL Week 12 best bets
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustraitions_251121.jpg
05:37
Cardinals’ Wilson a safe flex option in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_week12injuries_251121.jpg
16:58
Where does Burrow rank if he returns in Week 12?
nbc_ffhh_billstexansrecap_251121.jpg
14:10
Allen’s slump a trend for QBs facing HOU defense
nbc_berry_lastcall_251121.jpg
03:04
Hall, Henry among best Week 12 prop bets
nbc_berry_ontap_251121.jpg
06:28
Purdy has higher ceiling than Prescott in Week 12
oly_fswom_bradietennellshort_251121.jpg
05:24
Tennell turns it up in short program at Finlandia
oly_fsmen_jasonbrownshort_251121.jpg
05:19
Brown brings it with Riverdance short in Finland
nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
11:17
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
05:05
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
05:21
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12
nbc_pft_bills_josh_picture_251121v2.jpg
14:39
How can Allen and Bills finally get over the hump?
nbc_pft_bucsrams_251121.jpg
11:08
Bucs seeking much-needed win vs. Rams on SNF
nbc_pft_davismills_251121.jpg
05:22
Mills does enough for Texans against Bills
florio_and_holley.jpg
07:42
Florio and Holley discuss love for video games
nbc_pft_aj_brown_part2_251121.jpg
06:13
How should Eagles handle Brown situation?
nbc_pft_texansdefense_251121.jpg
10:07
Allen and Bills were ‘overwhelmed’ by Texans’ D
nbc_pft_eagles_part1_251121.jpg
07:07
Are Eagles putting up with ‘dysfunction?’
nbc_pft_firstconvo_251121.jpg
03:42
Texans defense smothers Allen and Bills
k_state_mpx_thumb.jpg
03:50
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
nbc_cbb_nebvnmhl_251120.jpg
05:24
Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico
nbc_nfl_peacockmaddencastpromo_251120.jpg
04:46
Madden NFL Cast continues to evolve in 2025
nbc_golf_cmerd1_251120.jpg
06:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
nbc_golf_thitikul_251120.jpg
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
nbc_golf_nelly_251120.jpg
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
nbc_dog_applepreview_25112.jpg
01:12
What to watch for at the 2025 National Dog Show
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_251120.jpg
01:23
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251120.jpg
01:36
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
nbc_golf_jeeno_251120.jpg
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year