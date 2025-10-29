 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Grand Canyon at Maryland
Judge grants Gonzaga guard Tyon Grant-Foster eligibility for this season
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani has an off night in his two-way World Series debut
NCAA Football: Louisiana Tech at Louisiana State
LSU interim coach Frank Wilson focused on ‘this moment’ after Brian Kelly’s firing

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_loadmanagementv2_251028.jpg
Breaking down state of load management in the NBA
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_251028.jpg
Highlights: Warriors stifle the Clippers at home
hill_gannon.jpg
Warriors gave Clippers ‘everything they could’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Grand Canyon at Maryland
Judge grants Gonzaga guard Tyon Grant-Foster eligibility for this season
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani has an off night in his two-way World Series debut
NCAA Football: Louisiana Tech at Louisiana State
LSU interim coach Frank Wilson focused on ‘this moment’ after Brian Kelly’s firing

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_loadmanagementv2_251028.jpg
Breaking down state of load management in the NBA
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_251028.jpg
Highlights: Warriors stifle the Clippers at home
hill_gannon.jpg
Warriors gave Clippers ‘everything they could’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Curry recaps GSW's 'great defensive performance'

October 29, 2025 01:56 AM
Grant Liffmann catches up with Steph Curry to discuss what was clicking for the Warriors against the Clippers that led to a defensive clinic in the second half to secure the win.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_loadmanagementv2_251028.jpg
06:34
Breaking down state of load management in the NBA
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_251028.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Warriors stifle the Clippers at home
hill_gannon.jpg
01:10
Warriors gave Clippers ‘everything they could’
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_butlerintv_251028.jpg
01:01
Butler: Warriors ‘challenged every shot’ vs. LAC
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_podbuzzer_251028.jpg
18
Podziemski beats the buzzer to end first quarter
brunson_giannis.jpg
02:00
Brunson, Giannis duel as Knicks fall to Bucks
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_251028.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Bucks surge past Knicks in second half
nbc_nba_sasokc_2minhl_251028.jpg
01:57
Highlights: SGA scores 31, Thunder take down Kings
nbc_nba_miacha_2minhl_251028.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat stay hot, destroy Hornets 144-117
nbc_nba_mj_insightstoexcellence_ep2_251028.jpg
03:23
MJ: Every game is an opportunity ‘to prove’
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_giannisintv_251028.jpg
01:28
‘Every possession counted’ for Bucks in win vs NYK
nbc_nba_phiwsh_2minhl_251028.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Maxey leads 76ers to overtime victory
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_giannis2wayplay_251028.jpg
24
Giannis makes his presence known on both ends
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_ballenergybrunson3_251028.jpg
20
Swift ball movement leads to Brunson three
Screenshot_2025-10-28_204325_copy.jpg
46
Trent Jr. swipes it away, draws contact for and-1
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_gamepreview_251028.jpg
03:16
Clippers must utilize their size against Warriors
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_bucksbreakdown_251028.jpg
03:32
Who can step up alongside Giannis with Bucks?
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_brunsonandknicksbreakdown_251028.jpg
04:11
Knicks’ consistency pivotal to success in 2025-26
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251028v2_copy.jpg
01:33
‘Buy low’ on Flagg despite slow start to season
nbc_roto_maxey_251028.jpg
01:39
Maxey is the ‘driving force’ behind the 76ers
nbc_roto_lauri_251028.jpg
01:28
Markkanen proving to be a ‘tremendous investment’
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251028.jpg
01:05
Wemby steals show to kick off 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_nba_tuesdaypreview_251028.jpg
04:59
Knicks-Bucks, Zubac vs. Warriors are top matchups
nbc_nba_kuminga_251028.jpg
09:48
Kuminga, Kessler among most impressive players
nbc_nba_mdp_251028.jpg
09:49
Who has disappointed to start NBA season?
nbc_nba_dkpick6_251028.jpg
04:24
Take overs on Brunson, LaVine, Powell
nbc_nba_realorfake_251028.jpg
09:55
Are Spurs’ dominance, Mavs’ issues real or fake?
nbc_nba_mondaytakeaways_251028.jpg
09:13
Early NBA takeaways: Spurs, Sixers start strong
nbc_bte_clipperswarriorsv2_251028.jpg
01:46
Clippers’ size can ‘smother’ undersized Warriors
dnp_nbc_nba_fivehottakesV2_251001_copy.jpg
01:36
Croucher: ‘I’m going to put my faith in Giannis’

Latest Clips

nbc_horse_betts_251028.jpg
02:44
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Turf Sprint
nbc_horse_betjt_251028.jpg
02:03
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Juvenile Turf
nbc_horse_betjft_251028.jpg
01:14
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Juv. Fillies Turf
nbc_horse_betfms_251028.jpg
59
Betting 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Filly & Mare Sprint
nbc_horse_betturf_251028.jpg
01:35
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Longines Turf
nbc_horse_betmile_251028.jpg
02:20
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Mile
nbc_horse_betsprint_251028.jpg
02:37
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Sprint
nbc_horse_betjf_251028.jpg
01:50
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Juvenile Fillies
nbc_horse_betjuvenile_251028.jpg
01:47
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Juvenile
nbc_horse_betdistaff_251028.jpg
01:27
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Longines Distaff
nbc_horse_betfmt_251028.jpg
01:28
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Filly & Mare Turf
nbc_horse_betlongshot_251028.jpg
03:05
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Best bets
nbc_horse_betjts_251028.jpg
01:09
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Juv. Turf Sprint
nbc_horse_betdirtmile_251028.jpg
02:09
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Dirt Mile
nbc_horse_betbreedersclassic_251028.jpg
03:05
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Longines Classic
nbc_cbb_mdfreeseintv_251028.jpg
09:11
Frese credits chemistry for Maryland’s success
nbc_cbb_iowajensenintv_251028.jpg
09:32
Jensen keeping past in mind while looking ahead
nbc_cbb_uscgottliebintv_251028.jpg
07:18
Gottlieb keeping USC’s standards high
nbc_golf_gc_brentlyeastlakerd2reax_251029.jpg
08:10
Key storylines from second round of East Lake Cup
nbc_nas_phxchamps_251028.jpg
30
A NASCAR Cup champion will be crowned in Phoenix
nbc_golf_eastlakechamprnd2hl_251028.jpg
13:18
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Round 2
nbc_cbb_wiscgardintv_251028.jpg
09:14
Gard: Time flies when you’re having fun
nbc_cbb_msufearsintv_251028.jpg
07:45
MSU’s Fears enjoys back-and-forth with Izzo
nbc_cbb_michmayintv_251028.jpg
09:25
Michigan coach May: Big Ten ‘continues to improve’
nbc_cbb_illunderwoodintv_251028.jpg
11:20
Underwood: Ivisic skipped draft ‘to get stronger’
nbc_cbb_msuizzointv_251028.jpg
09:32
How Izzo is adjusting to new direction of CBB
nbc_golf_gt_tigerrecordwin_251028.jpg
04:55
Looking back on Tiger’s record-tying Zozo victory
nbc_simms_eaglesgiants_251028.jpg
14:57
Eagles run game ‘dominant’ over Giants defense
nbc_simms_draftkings_251028.jpg
02:23
Odds to make playoffs among 2024 playoff teams
nbc_simms_chiefscommanders_251028.jpg
10:02
Evaluating how Mahomes played against Commanders