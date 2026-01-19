Lean on Mavs to cover the spread against Knicks

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Final 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
How to watch Indiana vs. Miami in tonight’s college football championship game: TV, odds, storylines
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Can a defensive liability lead team to NBA title?
Kuzma giving back to single mothers in Flint
Should Kawhi make NBA All-Star Game in Inglewood?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Final 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
How to watch Indiana vs. Miami in tonight’s college football championship game: TV, odds, storylines
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Can a defensive liability lead team to NBA title?
Kuzma giving back to single mothers in Flint
Should Kawhi make NBA All-Star Game in Inglewood?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Lean on Mavs to cover the spread against Knicks
January 19, 2026 11:53 AM
Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick unpack some of the best bets for Dallas' upcoming game against the New York Knicks, detailing why you should take the Mavericks to cover the spread.
Related Videos
03:56
Can a defensive liability lead team to NBA title?
03:43
Kuzma giving back to single mothers in Flint
10:54
Should Kawhi make NBA All-Star Game in Inglewood?
02:04
Why MLK Day ‘means everything’ to Rivers
09:49
Should ‘ridiculous’ Porter Jr. be an NBA All-Star?
06:59
NYK struggling to find identity amid 2-8 stretch
04:15
Will Anunoby, Knicks beat Mavericks on MLK Day?
10:23
Barnes, Mitchell deserve to make NBA All-Star Game
07:21
Cunningham, Brown, Brunson are All-Star Game locks
05:11
‘Do your part’: NBA Showtime reflects on MLK Day
02:00
BOS has ‘good opportunity’ to cover spread vs. DET
01:01
Dr. King’s fight for progress, prosperity in CLE
52
Wilkins reflects on first NBA game held on MLK Day
01:47
NBA honors spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
01:06
Why Detroit a ‘launching pad’ for justice
01:08
How MSG connects to Dr. King’s ‘enduring’ legacy
01:48
Highlights: Avdija stuffs the stat sheet in return
01:58
Highlights: Ayton shoots perfectly from the field
02:03
Highlights: Rockets’ Smith drains seven threes
01:56
HLs: Morant scores 24 points in return to lineup
01:58
HLs: Murray lights up Wizards for 42 in win
02:00
HLs: Edwards torches Spurs for 55 points
01:59
HLs: Adebayo’s double-double leads Heat past OKC
01:56
HLs: Brown scores 41 in Celtics blowout win
02:05
HLs: Durant torches Timberwolves in win
01:56
HLs: Harden’s 30-point double-double powers LAC
02:09
HLs: Tyson drops 39 points to push Cavs past 76ers
01:52
HLs: Huff’s season-high leads Pacers past Pelicans
01:33
Will Black remain ‘excellent’ amid ORL injuries?
01:31
LeBron getting back to ‘incredible’ production
Latest Clips
01:38
Is NE vs. SEA the most likely Super Bowl matchup?
17:37
Give me the headlines: ‘Bear down, Ram up’
09:32
Bills face ‘huge transition’ after McDermott era
02:07
‘Roll with the Rams’ as best bet to win Super Bowl
16:08
Bills take risk firing McDermott, retaining Beane
04:01
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
02:59
Vrabel has led a ‘remarkable’ turnaround for Pats
07:52
Stroud’s ‘pitiful’ turnovers hold HOU back vs. NE
06:25
Stidham faces ‘tall task’ stepping in for Nix
05:27
How officiating impacted Bills vs. Broncos
03:47
Seahawks were in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
13:50
Analyzing OT interception call in BUF vs. DEN
02:22
Inside Harbaugh’s negotiations with Giants
09:09
McVay and Rams know how to handle playoff moments
05:02
Should Bears have received first in OT vs. Rams?
07:00
Analyzing Johnson’s late-game decisions vs. Rams
08:13
‘Future is bright’ for Bears despite elimination
09:09
Allen, Bills miss another opportunity to make SB
09:33
Mistakes haunt Williams and Bears in loss to Rams
05:54
Breaking down Williams’ incredible throw to Kmet
15:49
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Women’s Stage 3
01:16
Can Broncos still make Super Bowl LX without Nix?
02:29
Rams survive late-game chaos to beat Bears
42
Seahawks and Rams set to face off for third time
01:19
How can Broncos make things easier for Stidham?
01:00
Curl: Rams’ DBs ‘win games for the team’
01:33
Stafford: Rams know how to ‘survive and advance’
01:05
Highlights: Rams outlast Bears in overtime classic
01:29
PGA Tour Highlights: Gotterup wins Sony Open
55
Williams makes miraculous throw to tie it up late
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue