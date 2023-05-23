Watch Now
Rather be LAL or BOS this offseason
In the latest edition of "Would you rather" Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell debate whether they would rather be the Lakers or Celtics this offseason, whether the T-Wolves or Hornets will win a title first and more.
Up Next
Patrick: Warriors have ‘enabled’ Green’s behavior
Patrick: Warriors have 'enabled' Green's behavior
Dan Patrick examines how Golden State has handled Draymond Green over the years and explains why the Warriors have 'put themselves in this position.'
Breaking down the Pacers-Bucks ball drama
Breaking down the Pacers-Bucks ball drama
Bucks Senior Writer Eric Nehm joins Dan Patrick to look at the ball drama around the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, and whether Giannis Antetokounmpo has his record-breaking souvenir.
Wright: Draymond suspension feels like a ‘cop out’
Wright: Draymond suspension feels like a 'cop out'
Nick Wright joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo's reaction and Draymond Green's indefinite suspension, as well as the 'tough circumstance' for Patrick Mahomes' frustration.
Giannis ‘overreacted’ sprinting to locker room
Giannis 'overreacted' sprinting to locker room
Dan Patrick reacts to the 'wild scene' following Giannis Antetokounmpo's 64-point outing against the Pacers and the ensuing drama postgame after racing to the locker room for the game ball.
Spurs taking the ‘training wheels’ of Wembanyama
Spurs taking the 'training wheels' of Wembanyama
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson discuss the impact of Victor Wembanyama starting for the Spurs and what his potential is while getting big-time minutes.
Exum, Lively thriving in Irving’s absence
Exum, Lively thriving in Irving's absence
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson break down the impact of Kyrie Irving's heel injury and how players such as Dante Exum and Dereck Lively II have become fantasy-relevant for the Mavericks.
Green antics creates threshold moment for Warriors
Green antics creates threshold moment for Warriors
Tim Kawakami says that if Golden State's dynasty isn't over, it's getting really close, as he explains why Draymond Green seems to be incapable of changing, and debates how much culpability lies with the organization.
Evaluating Draymond’s complicated legacy
Evaluating Draymond's complicated legacy
Dan Patrick discusses Draymond Green striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic and questions how fans will remember the four-time champion after multiple controversial on-the-court incidents.
Green has become an embarrassment to NBA, Warriors
Green has become an embarrassment to NBA, Warriors
Charles Barkley tells Dan Patrick why the Warriors, and not the NBA, should take over doling out Draymond Green's punishment, why he's not a "necessary evil" anymore, and why his frustrations have been boiling over.
Davis building on encouraging start for managers
Davis building on encouraging start for managers
When called on to dominate, Anthony Davis has delivered as a top-5 player in 9-cat formats, and his in-season tournament performance is a reminder to fantasy managers of his capability.
Fantasy outlook for Dončić with Irving sidelined
Fantasy outlook for Dončić with Irving sidelined
Luka Dončić is set to take on an even greater offensive workload with Kyrie Irving sidelined, and despite a difficult Week 8 schedule, fantasy managers should not be concerned to see a dip in Dončić's production.
Bane delivering for managers on preseason hype
Bane delivering for managers on preseason hype
Desmond Bane continues to deliver on preseason expectations at the start of the NBA season, and even with Ja Morant's return date looming, fantasy managers should expect the Grizzlies' guard to produce at a high level.