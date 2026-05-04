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Associated Press
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Tarik Skubal to undergo elbow surgery: Injury details, fallout for Tigers and fantasy managers
David Shovein
,
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What’s next for PHX, HOU after 1st Round losses?
May 4, 2026 06:43 PM
Kenny Beecham evaluates whether the Suns and Rockets should panic this offseason following their 1st Round playoff losses and why Houston has more to worry about than Phoenix.
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