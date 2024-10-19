 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_nas_logano_241020.jpg
Joey Logano wins at Las Vegas, vaults from out of NASCAR playoffs into championship four
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Lilah Fear, Lewis Gibson end U.S. ice dance win streak at Skate America
WSX British GP 2023 Ken Roczen_Main_FIM_World_Supercross_Championship_Birmingham_07012023_Tyler_Tate_T_Squared_Media_House.jpg
Cade Clason, Preston Boespflug, Luca Dunka, and join Max Anstie as WSX Wildcard entries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlin_241020.jpg
Hamlin: Las Vegas was ‘not a clean day’
nbc_nas_larson_241020.jpg
Las Vegas Cup race a ‘tough battle’ for Larson
nbc_nas_bell_241020.jpg
Bell falls short at Las Vegas: ‘We needed to win’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Nebraska volleyball dominates OSU

October 19, 2024 05:24 PM
The No. 2 Nebraska women's volleyball team defeated Ohio State 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 in overwhelming fashion at the Covelli Center to improve to 18-1 on the season.