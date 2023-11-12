Take the over in Michigan State-Ohio State

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions finale after 65
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Schedule Breakdown
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Michigan State vs. Ohio State Live Updates: Scores, highlights, how to watch
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Top Clips
Harrison Jr. scores third TD of game vs. MSU
Villegas makes move, one off Bermuda lead
Highlight: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Round 3
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions finale after 65
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Schedule Breakdown
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Michigan State vs. Ohio State Live Updates: Scores, highlights, how to watch
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Top Clips
Harrison Jr. scores third TD of game vs. MSU
Villegas makes move, one off Bermuda lead
Highlight: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Round 3
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Take the over in Michigan State-Ohio State
November 11, 2023 07:22 PM
In this Bet MGM breakdown, Connor Rogers explains why the Ohio State Buckeyes are "mammoth favorites" over Michigan State in the Week 11 Big Ten matchup.
Close Ad