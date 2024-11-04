 Skip navigation
lamar_(1).jpg
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241104.jpg
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
nbc_simms_lowes_241104.jpg
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers

November 4, 2024 01:19 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their top headlines of Week 9, including Lamar Jackson leading the Baltimore Ravens offense and Joe Burrow's five touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
NFL Week 9 preview: Lions vs. Packers
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Eagles
NFL Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Cardinals
NFL Week 9 preview: Patriots vs. Titans
NFL Week 9 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Browns
