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LIVE UPDATES:
Team-by-team picks from the 2026 NFL Draft
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Cardinals get 'difference maker' in Love
April 23, 2026 08:53 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers react to the Cardinals picking Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall, analyzing what the Notre Dame running back will bring to Arizona.
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