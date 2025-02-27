 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_acarternosurgeryv2_250227.jpg
Carter will not require surgery on foot
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL
nbc_csu_morrisonint_250227.jpg
Why Notre Dame’s Morrison is ‘living the dream’

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Carter will not require surgery on foot

February 27, 2025 03:35 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the news surrounding top prospect Abdul Carter's foot injury, specifically the Penn State product saying he plans to participate in his pro day.