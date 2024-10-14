Watch Now
Burrow sprints it 47 yards to the house
Joe Burrow wastes no time rushing the ball 47 yards into the end zone for a touchdown to put the Bengals up 7-0 after the extra point just minutes into SNF.
Up Next
Ravens’ Andrews gets back on track in Week 6
Ravens' Andrews gets back on track in Week 6
Mike Florio shares what Ravens' tight end Mark Andrews told him after he scored his first touchdown of the 2024 season in Baltimore's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders.
Harbaugh had ‘atrial flutter’ during Chargers game
Harbaugh had 'atrial flutter' during Chargers game
Mike Florio provides the latest on Jim Harbaugh after the Los Angeles Chargers head coach had to leave Sunday's game for a brief period when he experienced a heart arrhythmia in the first quarter.
Godwin, Bucs’ prep an escape from Milton unknowns
Godwin, Bucs' prep an escape from Milton unknowns
Mike Florio reports on his postgame conversation with Chris Godwin, who detailed a chaotic week for the Buccaneers and how the team used its game prep as an escape from the uncertainty surrounding Hurricane Milton.
Hutchinson ‘heart and soul’ of Lions is carted off
Hutchinson ‘heart and soul’ of Lions is carted off
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett unpack the news Aidan Hutchinson exited the game with a lower leg injury and spell out what this means for the Lions.
Hurts points to ‘signs of complementary football’
Hurts points to 'signs of complementary football'
Jalen Hurts explains how everyone contributed in the Eagles' Week 6 win over the Browns and why they need to continue to take steps building an identity.
Lamar: Ravens didn’t prove they have best offense
Lamar: Ravens didn't prove they have best offense
Lamar Jackson says that Baltimore's NFL Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders doesn't prove that the Ravens' offense is the best in the NFL, but the team is proving it can win games week in and week out.
Flacco lauds Colts’ toughness after beating Titans
Flacco lauds Colts' toughness after beating Titans
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco lamented a few missed opportunities against the Titans in Week 6, but he lauded his team's toughness in pulling out a hard-fought 20-17 AFC South win.
Taylor FaceTimes Love for instant reaction to win
Taylor FaceTimes Love for instant reaction to win
Jordan Love catches up with Maria Taylor to unpack his favorite TD pass from Week 6, how much it helps to have all his weapons back and more.
Barkley, Reed present interesting bets in Week 6
Barkley, Reed present interesting bets in Week 6
Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson pitch their favorite Week 6 bets to Matthew Berry, making the case for the Saquon Barkley to get 2+ touchdowns and Jayden Reed to go over 62.5 yards.
Daniels, Robinson lead Week 6 player props
Daniels, Robinson lead Week 6 player props
Matthew Berry & Co. discuss their favorite player props for NFL Week 6, including action on Jayden Daniels, Bijan Robinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and more.
Coach Vic delivers leadership to flag football
Coach Vic delivers leadership to flag football
Victoria Burgarella, also known as Coach Vic, is breaking barriers as a flag football coach and mentor to young athletes, both on the field and off.
What’s behind the timing of Saleh’s Jets firing?
What's behind the timing of Saleh's Jets firing?
Stugotz wonders about the timing of Robert Saleh's New York Jets firing -- namely, whether Aaron Rodgers helped push him out the door and whether the Jets acted fast so they could try for Mike Vrabel or Bill Belichick.