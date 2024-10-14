Watch Now
McPherson kicks go-ahead FG for Bengals
Evan McPherson breaks the deadlock with a 37-yard field goal to give the Bengals a 10-7 lead late in the third quarter.
Up Next
Brown breaks free for 30-yard TD late vs. Giants
Brown breaks free for 30-yard TD late vs. Giants
Bengals' running back Chase Brown finds a gap and breaks loose for a 30-yard touchdown run to cap off Cincinnati's win over the Giants on Sunday Night Football.
Jackson, Henry duo help Ravens extend win streak
Jackson, Henry duo help Ravens extend win streak
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Maria Taylor and Matthew Berry react to the Ravens' victory over the Commanders and how the Baltimore offense is starting to click behind Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
Tracy Jr. punches in TD through traffic
Tracy Jr. punches in TD through traffic
Tyrone Tracy Jr. gets the Giants on board in the third quarter, marking the teams’ first touchdown at home this season.
Burrow sprints it 47 yards to the house
Burrow sprints it 47 yards to the house
Joe Burrow wastes no time rushing the ball 47 yards into the end zone for a touchdown to put the Bengals up 7-0 after the extra point just minutes into SNF.
Ravens’ Andrews gets back on track in Week 6
Ravens' Andrews gets back on track in Week 6
Mike Florio shares what Ravens' tight end Mark Andrews told him after he scored his first touchdown of the 2024 season in Baltimore's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders.
Harbaugh had ‘atrial flutter’ during Chargers game
Harbaugh had 'atrial flutter' during Chargers game
Mike Florio provides the latest on Jim Harbaugh after the Los Angeles Chargers head coach had to leave Sunday's game for a brief period when he experienced a heart arrhythmia in the first quarter.
Godwin, Bucs’ prep an escape from Milton unknowns
Godwin, Bucs' prep an escape from Milton unknowns
Mike Florio reports on his postgame conversation with Chris Godwin, who detailed a chaotic week for the Buccaneers and how the team used its game prep as an escape from the uncertainty surrounding Hurricane Milton.
Hutchinson ‘heart and soul’ of Lions is carted off
Hutchinson ‘heart and soul’ of Lions is carted off
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett unpack the news Aidan Hutchinson exited the game with a lower leg injury and spell out what this means for the Lions.
Hurts points to ‘signs of complementary football’
Hurts points to 'signs of complementary football'
Jalen Hurts explains how everyone contributed in the Eagles' Week 6 win over the Browns and why they need to continue to take steps building an identity.
Lamar: Ravens didn’t prove they have best offense
Lamar: Ravens didn't prove they have best offense
Lamar Jackson says that Baltimore's NFL Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders doesn't prove that the Ravens' offense is the best in the NFL, but the team is proving it can win games week in and week out.
Flacco lauds Colts’ toughness after beating Titans
Flacco lauds Colts' toughness after beating Titans
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco lamented a few missed opportunities against the Titans in Week 6, but he lauded his team's toughness in pulling out a hard-fought 20-17 AFC South win.