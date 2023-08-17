Watch Now
Galaxy Brains: Shanahan will not waver from Purdy
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter ponder Kyle Shanahan's continued support of Brock Purdy as the 49ers' QB1, the "lawlessness" behind Teddy Bridgewater wearing No. 50, and the return of throwback uniforms.
Berry’s WR rankings headlined by Jefferson, Chase
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher reveal their wide receiver tiers, headlined by Tier 1 comprised of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, and Tyreek Hill.
St. Brown, Burks, Gage hurt in rough week for WRs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers react to wideout injuries from this week, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Treylon Burks, and Russell Gage, and detail how it impacts the Lions, Titans, and Bucs at this stage.
Gage injury gives Godwin, Evans even larger roles
Matthew Berry shares why Russell Gage's season ending injury is a "sad story" more than a "fantasy impact story" and details how it will impact Tampa Bay's offense.
Cook’s deal protects Jets for potential suspension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the significant aspects of Dalvin Cook’s contract with the Jets, including a structural component pertaining to a potential suspension.
Jones offers Love advice about replacing a legend
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on the differences between Mac Jones taking the helm in NE a year after Tom Brady, versus Jordan Love replacing Aaron Rodgers after studying behind him for three years.
Colts excuse Taylor to deal with personal matter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Colts are doing everything they can to mend their relationship with Jonathan Taylor.
Analyzing risks of fights at joint NFL practices
With a number of fights on the rise at joint training camp practices, Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out what the end game is that would cause the league to get involved.
Rivera still not ready to name Howell starting QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why it’s time for the Commanders to roll with Sam Howell and grow the connection between him and Eric Bieniemy.
Thibodeaux must be a ‘tone setter’ for Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Wink Martindale’s expectations for Kayvon Thibodeaux and explore how he needs to really elevate his game this season.
Humphrey’s absence could expose Ravens secondary
Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss at least a month due to surgery on his foot, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine how this will affect the Ravens early in the season.
Slay confident Smith will be best WR in NFL soon
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate DeVonta Smith’s abilities and potential for growth, after Darius Slay gave a glowing perspective about the WR.