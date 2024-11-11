 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maryland v Oregon
Oregon vs Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
Winners, losers after Championship 4 NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway
Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels
Marlins hiring Clayton McCullough as manager, AP source says

Top Clips

nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
nbc_pft_coltsbillsjagsviks_241111.jpg
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maryland v Oregon
Oregon vs Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
Winners, losers after Championship 4 NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway
Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels
Marlins hiring Clayton McCullough as manager, AP source says

Top Clips

nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
nbc_pft_coltsbillsjagsviks_241111.jpg
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jones' stubbornness keeps him from accountability

November 11, 2024 09:46 AM
The Dan Patrick Show reacts to Jerry Jones lashing out at the media after receiving questions about the sun's glare at AT&T Stadium, which caused CeeDee Lamb to lose sight of the ball against the Eagles.
Up Next
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
3:03
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
Now Playing
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
1:26
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
Now Playing
nbc_pft_coltsbillsjagsviks_241111.jpg
6:33
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cardsjets_241111.jpg
10:18
Jets’ season is ‘over’ after blowout Week 10 loss
Now Playing
deebo.jpg
8:00
Analyzing Samuel’s dispute with Pepper, Moody
Now Playing
lion_mpx.jpg
8:31
Lions growing stronger as Smith’s debut looms
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansangle_241111.jpg
8:19
Opponents have ‘cracked the code’ against Texans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsangle_241111.jpg
7:15
Bates symbolizes Lions’ resiliency in comeback win
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_discussionwhatsnextv2_241111.jpg
1:48
Did Stroud seem to doubt himself in second half?
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_branchint_241110.jpg
6:15
Branch: Campbell makes us want to run through wall
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241110.jpg
1:56
Rams have ‘young, talented disrupters’ up front
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_zadariusintv_241111.jpg
2:32
Smith shares how his advice turned Lions’ D around
Now Playing