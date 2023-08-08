Watch Now
Jets training camp storylines with McFarland
Football analyst Anthony 'Booger' McFarland joins Dan Patrick to talk about the Jets training camp, who he hated playing against in the NFL and more.
Kahler’s stories to watch at Packers training camp
Peter King catches up with Kalyn Kahler of the Athletic in Green Bay to reminisce on their shared memories from working at the Monday Morning Quarterback as well as share takeaways from Packers training camp.
Have rookie QB’s faced enough ‘failure’ to start?
Ryan Leaf joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the effects of conference realignment, the realities of rookie quarterbacks coming into the NFL and playoff predictions.
How RB Hunt can add depth to the Saints
Chris Simms says that Kareem Hunt is the "best guy on the street" right now, so he is not surprised that the running back visited the New Orleans Saints this week.
Love: ‘This is what I’ve been working for’
Jordan Love addresses his special reception during Family Night in Green Bay, what three years of "growing, learning, developing" were like behind Aaron Rodgers, and how he's building familiarity with his receivers.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring BUF, LAC, IND, GB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a puzzle The Grid created for PFT Live, featuring the Bills, Chargers and catching a touchdown in the Super Bowl across the top with the Colts, Packers and SEC down the side.
Williams to be TEN head coach to open preseason
Mike Florio and Chris Simms praise Mike Vrabel for his "next-level" decision to give assistant coach Terrell Williams the opportunity to serve as head coach in the Tennessee Titans first preseason game.
GM Veach says Chiefs are not trading DT Jones
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss GM Brett Veach's comments on Chris Jones and explain why they believe the Kansas City Chiefs are not going to trade the star defensive tackle.
Bridgewater reportedly agrees to terms with Lions
Chris Simms praises Detroit for reportedly signing Teddy Bridgewater in a "much-needed" move that provides the Lions with depth behind Jared Goff in the wake of Hendon Hooker's ACL injury.
HOU minority owner Loya faces assault charges
Mike Florio unpacks the serious sexual assault charges Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya faces and Chris Simms believes it isn't right that NFL owners are treated to a different "standard" than players.
Bakhtiari adjusts to life sans Rodgers, with Love
David Bakhtiari, now the longest-tenured player in Green Bay, speaks to Jordan Love's command of the offense, why he anticipates growing pains with the receivers, and why he feels "night and day" compared to last season.
Questions in the middle of the Eagles defense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a closer look at the Philadelphia Eagles defense, which lacks depth at the middle linebacker position, to justify why Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham were given one-year deals.