 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SPORTS-BBN-CUBS-STROMAN-TB
Chicago Cubs Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
49ersnfcwestbte.jpg
Betting the NFL: The NFC West
MX 2023 Washougal Jett Lawrence arms high at finish line.jpg
Unadilla Motocross by the numbers: Jett Lawrence could clinch Pro Motocross championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_oly_lozanoyoungerself_230808.jpg
Unbelief made Lozano ‘not just good but great’
nbc_cfb_realignmentreax_230808.jpg
How CFB can grow as a result of realignment
nbc_golf_gt_pgaofamerica_230808.jpg
Are ‘fundamentals’ being lost in rollback rule?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SPORTS-BBN-CUBS-STROMAN-TB
Chicago Cubs Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
49ersnfcwestbte.jpg
Betting the NFL: The NFC West
MX 2023 Washougal Jett Lawrence arms high at finish line.jpg
Unadilla Motocross by the numbers: Jett Lawrence could clinch Pro Motocross championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_oly_lozanoyoungerself_230808.jpg
Unbelief made Lozano ‘not just good but great’
nbc_cfb_realignmentreax_230808.jpg
How CFB can grow as a result of realignment
nbc_golf_gt_pgaofamerica_230808.jpg
Are ‘fundamentals’ being lost in rollback rule?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jets training camp storylines with McFarland

August 8, 2023 01:53 PM
Football analyst Anthony 'Booger' McFarland joins Dan Patrick to talk about the Jets training camp, who he hated playing against in the NFL and more.
Up Next
nbc_pk_kahlerintv_230808.jpg
25:34
Kahler’s stories to watch at Packers training camp
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ryanleafintv_230808.jpg
17:20
Have rookie QB’s faced enough ‘failure’ to start?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kareemhunt_230808.jpg
5:34
How RB Hunt can add depth to the Saints
Now Playing
nbc_pk_jordanloveintv_230808.jpg
6:16
Love: ‘This is what I’ve been working for’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_crossovergrid_230808.jpg
8:17
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring BUF, LAC, IND, GB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_terrellwilliams_230808.jpg
4:20
Williams to be TEN head coach to open preseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chirsjones_230808.jpg
7:06
GM Veach says Chiefs are not trading DT Jones
Now Playing
nbc_pft_teddybridgewater_230808.jpg
12:30
Bridgewater reportedly agrees to terms with Lions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_loya_230808.jpg
22:10
HOU minority owner Loya faces assault charges
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bakhtiariintv_230808.jpg
11:42
Bakhtiari adjusts to life sans Rodgers, with Love
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mylesjack_230808.jpg
5:36
Questions in the middle of the Eagles defense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_objravens_230808.jpg
10:23
How will playmaker OBJ fit into Ravens offense?
Now Playing