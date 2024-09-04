 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Omega European Masters - Day Four
How to watch: 2024 Omega European Masters and Ascension Charity Classic
AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Kansas City Chiefs
How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV/Live stream info for NFL Season Opener
GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP
Justin Thomas says wife due in November, ‘bummed’ not to receive Prez Cup pick

Top Clips

nbc_big10_filmbreakdown_coleman_240904.jpg
Inside Washington RB Coleman’s Week 1 performance
nbc_pff_balvskc_240904.jpg
Top impact players in Ravens vs. Chiefs
nbc_pff_gbvsphi_240904.jpg
Top impact players in Packers vs. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Omega European Masters - Day Four
How to watch: 2024 Omega European Masters and Ascension Charity Classic
AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Kansas City Chiefs
How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV/Live stream info for NFL Season Opener
GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP
Justin Thomas says wife due in November, ‘bummed’ not to receive Prez Cup pick

Top Clips

nbc_big10_filmbreakdown_coleman_240904.jpg
Inside Washington RB Coleman’s Week 1 performance
nbc_pff_balvskc_240904.jpg
Top impact players in Ravens vs. Chiefs
nbc_pff_gbvsphi_240904.jpg
Top impact players in Packers vs. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Top impact players in Rams vs. Lions

September 4, 2024 09:55 AM
Pro Football Focus previews the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Rams and Lions that includes notable players Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua for Los Angeles and Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown for Detroit.
Up Next
nbc_pff_balvskc_240904.jpg
2:50
Top impact players in Ravens vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pff_gbvsphi_240904.jpg
2:29
Top impact players in Packers vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
4:45
Top new QB-to-WR combos
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
4:33
S. Diggs responds to critics
Now Playing
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
2:34
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsgoff_240904.jpg
9:23
Goff must be able to ‘negate limitations’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nfcpressurecooker_240904.jpg
17:03
NFC ‘pressure cooker’ in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_loveeaglesdefense_240904.jpg
3:26
Love provides scouting report on new-look Eagles D
Now Playing
nbc_pft_loveconfidence_240904.jpg
7:29
Love exudes confidence in second year as starter
Now Playing
nbc_pft_balvskc_240904.jpg
11:26
Tale of the Tape: Ravens at the Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesreceivers_240904.jpg
11:56
Mahomes can find ‘sweet spot’ with receivers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ravensafcchamp_240904.jpg
6:00
Examining Ravens’ path back to AFC Championship
Now Playing