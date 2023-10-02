Watch Now
Mahomes finds TE Gray for wide-open 34-yard TD
Patrick Mahomes connects with a wide-open Noah Gray, who strolls into the end zone for his first TD of the year while boosting the Chiefs' lead over the Jets to 17-0.
Wilson hits Uzomah for TD, Jets cut Chiefs’ lead
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson floats a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah in the second quarter, cutting the Kansas City Chiefs' lead to five on Sunday Night Football.
Pacheco kicks into high speed for 48-yard TD
Patrick Mahomes connects with Isiah Pacheco, who sprints up the field and storms into the end zone to extend the Chiefs’ lead to 10-0 after the extra point in the first quarter against the Jets.
White, Judon among injuries coming out of Week 4
Mike Florio provides injury updates on Tre'Davious White, who's being evaluated for an Achilles injury, Matthew Judon, who left the game with an elbow injury, and more.
Injury bug bites the AFC North in Week 4
Mike Florio walks through the litany of Week 4 injuries to hit the AFC North: the Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins; Pittsburgh Steelers' Kenny Pickett; and Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and Deshaun Watson.
Lyles talks Olympics, world records before KC-NYJ
Reigning World Champion track and field sprinter Noah Lyles joins the FNIA crew to discuss his future, world record title, the Olympics and more.
Nacua takes responsibility for Stafford’s injury
Mike Florio provides an update on Matthew Stafford’s injury, as well as why Puka Nacua believes he played a role in the process.
Hurts explains how tight win ‘lights a fire’
Jalen Hurts explains how their Week 4 win over the Commanders "shifted the spirit of the team" and why it's important to learn and grow from the victory.
Stroud: The Texans are ‘just getting started’
C.J. Stroud explains how the Texans have gained momentum after back-to-back wins, most recently against the Steelers, as well as how they're focused on making small adjustments.
Allen confident Bills’ offense ‘still has more’
Josh Allen explains the keys to the Bills' 48-20 win over their AFC East rival and details how the offense has ways to continue improving, even after a strong Week 4 victory.
Running through top NFL Week 4 player props
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson run through the top NFL Week 4 player props, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Salisbury: USC QB Williams is not a sure thing
Former NFL and USC quarterback Sean Salisbury joins Dan Patrick to talk about being "all-in" on the Detroit Lions and why USC stud quarterback Caleb Williams isn't a "can't miss" prospect.
Mad Dog ready to move on from Kelce/Swift chatter
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo joins The Dan Patrick Show to talk about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the AL West race in the last weekend of the MLB regular season and the sad state of New York professional sports.