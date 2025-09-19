Too early to bail on Jeanty, maintain patience

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Building around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Tony Rojas helps spearhead No. 2 Penn State’s defensive transition after playing hurt last season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Building around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Tony Rojas helps spearhead No. 2 Penn State’s defensive transition after playing hurt last season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Too early to bail on Jeanty, maintain patience
September 19, 2025 04:02 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers lay out why fantasy owners should wait for Ashton Jeanty to heat up in the Las Vegas Raiders backfield.
Related Videos
03:57
Buy the dip on Thomas Jr, still possesses upside
01:55
Backup plan needed in lineups for Kraft this week
04:35
How Daniels’ injury impacts Commander’s offense
03:18
Wilson and Taylor over REC yards are strong bets
06:07
Debating start/sit decisions for Week 3
02:51
Can Gordon get more involved in MIA backfield?
01:26
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
05:02
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
02:36
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on
05:38
Franklin worthy of a flex spot in 12-team leagues
02:15
Chiefs not explosive enough to cover vs. Giants
01:23
NFL Week 3 best bets: Target Chiefs on SNF
02:12
Buy low on the loser between Ravens and Lions
06:13
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
05:22
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
05:32
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?
13:00
Brady’s commentary job a ‘conflict of interest’
11:47
Are McDaniel’s days in Miami numbered?
11:53
Dolphins’ errors help Bills secure Week 3 win
08:21
Florio ‘curious’ to see how Wentz fits with MIN
05:28
Daniels ‘preparing mentally’ but may not start
11:30
Is it time for Dolphins to move on from Tua?
13:42
Are Bills prepared to get over postseason hump?
06:10
Bills defeat Dolphins on TNF to start 3-0
04:12
Williams, Wilson have favorable matchups Week 3
03:08
Allen leads most bet props for TNF Week 3
02:16
Stroud, Love may disappoint NFL Week 3
02:02
Avoid Jeudy and Coleman NFL Week 3
13:34
Ride with Flowers, Metcalf in NFL Week 3
05:24
Reconsider using Judkins, Tracy Jr. in Week 3
Latest Clips
01:15
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
01:28
How Mariota replacing Daniels changes WAS attack
07:10
Teams are challenging Tagovailoa with deep zones
08:33
MIA may have played best game against BUF and lost
10:11
NFL Week 3 preview: KC faces ‘must win,’ LAC rises
08:49
Tua, McDaniel should both ‘be on the hot seat’
01:48
Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3
01:45
Aces beating Fever in four is the ‘likely outcome’
09:23
McDaniel and Dolphins have a ‘structural problem’
02:09
Indiana gearing up for top-20 matchup vs. Illinois
11:40
Jefferson-Wooden, Lyles make history in 200m
07:15
Richards reviews iconic PL kits from USMNT players
02:10
Jett Lawrence on rematch vs. brother, Hunter
09:17
Jefferson-Wooden adds 200m title to 100m gold
03:05
Jones, Cockrell, Muhammad dissect 400mH final
07:29
Lyles, Bednarek give U.S. 1-2 finish in 200m final
10:56
Benjamin adds 400m world title to Olympic gold
04:54
Hall has sizeable lead for 2nd day of heptathlon
05:43
Bol brings it for 400mH world title; Jones silver
05:22
Hodgkinson wins 800m heat, 4th-fastest overall
07:35
Fisher qualifies for men’s 5000m final at worlds
01:43
Highlights: Aces, Fever headed to semifinals
04:08
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
04:18
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
06:10
Hunter chasing Jett in SMX Championship
19:31
Reigning champs Liberty nearing early playoff exit
14:11
Expect ‘drama’ in SMX World Championship Final
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue