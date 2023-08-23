Watch Now
Berry analyzes Superflex mock draft 2.0 rounds 4-9
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour squad highlight all round 4-9 picks from Rotoworld's 12-team PPR Superflex mock draft 2.0 including Jordan Addison, Jared Goff and many more.
Win a meet and greet with Matthew Berry
Find out how you can enter for your chance to meet Matthew Berry and watch a live taping of Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Berry lands Barkley, Cook in Superflex mock draft
Matthew Berry analyzes results from Rotoworld's 12-team PPR Superflex mock draft 2.0 and highlights picks he loves and hates from several rosters.
Finding RB value in Berry’s Superflex mock draft
Matthew Berry breaks down the value behind his third-round selection of New York Giants star RB Saquon Barkley in Rotoworld's 12-team PPR Superflex mock draft 2.0.
Berry rides with St. Brown in Superflex mock draft
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew highlight notable second-round selections from Rotoworld's 12-team PPR Superflex mock draft 2.0, including Berry's 'Ride or Die' Amon-Ra St. Brown and more.
Berry drafts Hurts with top pick in Superflex mock
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Connor Rogers review first-round picks from Rotoworld's 12-team PPR Superflex mock draft 2.0, including Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and more.
Richardson, Sanders highlight boom-or-bust players
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the fantasy values of Anthony Richardson, Miles Sanders, Keenan Allen and Calvin Ridley heading into the 2023 season.
Fantasy implications of Taylor’s trade request
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down what Jonathan Taylor's trade situation means for fantasy managers and the news of Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba undergoing wrist surgery.
Can Flowers become Ravens’ top receiver in 2023?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver room and how rookie Zay Flowers can establish himself as a fantasy force with quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Why Dotson is an underrated fantasy option at WR
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson's fantasy outlook and the running back matchup brewing between Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr.
Howell rising up Berry’s quarterback rankings
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Sam Howell's preseason performance against the Baltimore Ravens and why the second-year quarterback has some underrated fantasy potential.
Seven habits of highly effective fantasy drafters
Matthew, Jay and Connor break down their 7 Habits of Highly Effective Drafters for the upcoming fantasy football draft season.