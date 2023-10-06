 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_gawtm_worlds_bilesfloor.jpg
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results
MLB: SEP 21 Giants at Dodgers
National League Division Series Best Bets: Braves vs Phillies, Dodgers vs DBacks
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Day Seven - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles wins sixth gymnastics worlds all-around title, ties record

Top Clips

nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_231006.jpg
Votto: ‘I want to play at least one more year’
nbc_dps_dpremembersdickbutkus_231006.jpg
Dan Patrick remembers Hall of Famer Dick Butkus
Charlotte_Roval__896404.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Debut of Charlotte ROVAL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Berry breaks down trading, buy and sell candidates

October 6, 2023 01:46 PM
Matthew Berry offers his guidelines on the art of trade negotiation in fantasy football before he, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer one candidate each to buy and one to sell.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231006.jpg
10:13
Who’s worth starting in KC-MIN, PHI-LAR, JAX-BUF?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkings_231006.jpg
4:21
Week 5 Pick-Up Lines: MIA, DET both big favorites
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bearscommandreax_231006.jpg
14:41
Fields, Moore catch fire in CHI win over WAS
Now Playing
nbc_berry_qblovehate_v2_231005.jpg
8:23
Berry’s Week 5 QB Love/Hate led by Love, Mahomes
Now Playing
nbc_berry_tnf_231005.jpg
4:12
Howell, Robinson lead Bears-Commanders best bets
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehatepasscatch_231005.jpg
11:27
Berry’s Week 5 WR Love/Hate: Lamb, Pittman on top
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehate_231005.jpg
13:53
Berry’s Week 5 RB Love/Hate: Achane, Etienne lead
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotoplayernews_231005.jpg
8:59
Berry: Too many unknowns to start Taylor in Week 5
Now Playing
Justin_Fields__911161.jpg
1:40
Berry’s fantasy preview for Bears vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_kupp_231004v3.jpg
10:55
Nacua remains a ‘borderline WR1' if Kupp returns
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rb_231004v2.jpg
15:04
Berry’s Week 5 outlooks for Jones, Pierce, Harris
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_earlylines_231004.jpg
3:38
Week 5 lines: Texans-Falcons, Jaguars-Bills
Now Playing