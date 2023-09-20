 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pff_ohsnd_230920.jpg
How to watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State on Saturday and the Irish all season: TV, Peacock info for 2023
Adeline Gray
Adeline Gray wins ninth medal at world wrestling championships, first as a mom
Guerby Lambert.jpg
2024 All-American Guerby Lambert Commits to Notre Dame

Top Clips

nbc_berry_justinfields_230920.jpg
Fields is a risky fantasy QB option in Week 3
nbc_golf_paula_230920.jpg
Creamer reflects on past Solheim Cup appearances
nbc_golf_padraig_230920.jpg
Harrington: Donald is an ‘excellent’ leader

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pff_ohsnd_230920.jpg
How to watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State on Saturday and the Irish all season: TV, Peacock info for 2023
Adeline Gray
Adeline Gray wins ninth medal at world wrestling championships, first as a mom
Guerby Lambert.jpg
2024 All-American Guerby Lambert Commits to Notre Dame

Top Clips

nbc_berry_justinfields_230920.jpg
Fields is a risky fantasy QB option in Week 3
nbc_golf_paula_230920.jpg
Creamer reflects on past Solheim Cup appearances
nbc_golf_padraig_230920.jpg
Harrington: Donald is an ‘excellent’ leader

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Berry's Week 3 RB start/sits: Harris, Mattison

September 20, 2023 01:37 PM
Matthew Berry runs through some of his toughest running back start/sit decisions for Week 3 including Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce and Alexander Mattison.
Up Next
nbc_berry_justinfields_230920.jpg
4:50
Fields is a risky fantasy QB option in Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_berry_kareemhuntbrowns_230920.jpg
5:05
Berry: Hunt won’t have ‘standalone’ fantasy value
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwirerbs_230919.jpg
15:49
Berry’s RB pickups: Ford the ‘clear-cut’ top add
Now Playing
nbc_berry_steelersoffensev2_230919.jpg
4:27
Pickens is an upside WR3 in Johnson’s absence
Now Playing
nbc_berry_deshaunstruggles_230919.jpg
3:41
Berry’s fantasy sell-high scenarios for Watson
Now Playing
nbc_berry_chubbinjury_230919.jpg
6:55
Fantasy fallout from Chubb’s season-ending injury
Now Playing
nbc_berry_qbsantewaiversv2_230919.jpg
3:06
Love, Stafford are prime Week 3 QB waiver adds
Now Playing
MPX.jpg
8:33
Berry’s Week 3 WR waiver wire adds: Dell, Atwell
Now Playing
saints.jpg
4:29
Berry’s Saints-Panthers fantasy takeaways
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mnfposttape_230918.jpg
1:55
Who will get touches for Steelers vs. Browns?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_dkmnf_230918.jpg
3:14
Watch Chubb, Robinson for MNF player props
Now Playing
nbc_berry_nfc_230918v2__076228.jpg
14:53
Fantasy fallout from Barkley, Montgomery injuries
Now Playing