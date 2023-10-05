Watch Now
Berry's Week 5 RB Love/Hate: Achane, Etienne lead
Matthew Berry reveals his RB Love/Hate for Week 5, discussing why he is in on Travis Etienne, De'Von Achane and Joe Mixon but avoiding Rhamondre Stevenson and Miles Sanders, among others.
Howell, Robinson lead Bears-Commanders best bets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their favorite bets for Thursday night's matchup between the Bears and Commanders, including a pair of Sam Howell plays and Brian Robinson to score a touchdown.
Berry’s Week 5 WR Love/Hate: Lamb, Pittman on top
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate for Week 5, led by CeeDee Lamb, Michael Pittman, Adam Thielen and Tyler Higbee.
Berry: Too many unknowns to start Taylor in Week 5
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld Player News, discussing how to approach Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp in Week 5 and Austin Ekeler's outlook.
Nacua remains a ‘borderline WR1' if Kupp returns
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew assess the latest Rotoworld player news, discussing how Cooper Kupp's return impacts Puka Nacua's outlook and Kenny Pickett's knee injury.
Berry’s Week 5 outlooks for Jones, Pierce, Harris
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss Daniel Jones' outlook against the Dolphins, as well as whether to start or sit Dameon Pierce, Khalil Herbert and Najee Harris in Week 5.
Week 5 lines: Texans-Falcons, Jaguars-Bills
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew highlight notable DraftKings early lines for Week 5 matchups including Texans-Falcons, Jaguars-Bills and Ravens-Steelers.
Berry’s Week 5 WR start/sits: Flowers, London
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss difficult start/sit decisions for WRs in Week 5, including Zay Flowers, Drake London and Jordan Addison.
Collins, Pacheco have sustainable Week 5 outlooks
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss why Isiah Pacheco, Nico Collins and Christian Kirk can carry their positive momentum into Week 5 as strong fantasy plays.
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Witherspoon leads Seahawks
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their fantasy football takeaways from the Seattle Seahawks victory over the New York Giants in Week 4.
NFL Coach of the Year: Ryans, Bowles provide value
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share some Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year futures on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Smith, Ferguson lead Week 5 TE waiver adds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their top tight end waiver wire targets for Week 5.