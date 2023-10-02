 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Some fixes to Ryder Cup’s (overly) home-course advantage
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 5: C.J. Stroud is HIM
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames
Dynamic center Trevor Zegras agrees to 3-year contract extension with Anaheim Ducks

Top Clips

McIlroy and LaCava situation tense after Ryder Cup
nbc_pl_ornpoch_231002__198414.jpg
Ornstein: Pochettino not under pressure at Chelsea
nbc_pl_ornliv_231002.jpg
Liverpool seek VAR audio from Tottenham loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Some fixes to Ryder Cup’s (overly) home-course advantage
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 5: C.J. Stroud is HIM
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames
Dynamic center Trevor Zegras agrees to 3-year contract extension with Anaheim Ducks

Top Clips

McIlroy and LaCava situation tense after Ryder Cup
nbc_pl_ornpoch_231002__198414.jpg
Ornstein: Pochettino not under pressure at Chelsea
nbc_pl_ornliv_231002.jpg
Liverpool seek VAR audio from Tottenham loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Burrow, Olave headline Week 4 duds

October 2, 2023 01:06 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the Week 4 fantasy football duds, including Joe Burrow and Chris Olave.
Up Next
nbc_berry_mnfbestbetv2_231002.jpg
3:20
Berry’s best bets for Seahawks vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mnfpreview_231002.jpg
1:58
Berry previews Seahawks vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_berry_wekkendwarriors_231002.jpg
9:19
McCaffrey, Wilson among Week 4 fantasy stars
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotoplayernews_231001.jpg
26:16
Bills-Dolphins; Fields delivers; Nacua’s big day
Now Playing
nbc_berry_pickuplines_230929.jpg
3:50
Week 4 Pick-Up Lines: Burrow, CIN will handle TEN
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whatsontap_230929.jpg
14:20
MIA-BUF, LV-LAC, MIN-CAR fantasy football outlook
Now Playing
nbc_berry_dennycarter_230929.jpg
10:15
Pollard set for fantasy ‘blow-up week’ against NE
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lionspackers_230929.jpg
13:14
Montgomery shines in DET’s win over GB on TNF
Now Playing
nbc_berry_tnfpreview_230928.jpg
1:41
Under the radar TNF prop bets to watch
Now Playing
nbc_berry_tnfbestbets_230928.jpg
1:59
Packers vs. Lions Week 4 best player prop bets
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehateqb_230928.jpg
7:01
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 QBs: Herbert, Richardson
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehatepasscatch_230928.jpg
15:49
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 WRs: Olave, Higgins
Now Playing