MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tight end Oscar Delp (Cumming, Georgia/West Forsyth H.S.), the four-star prospect, was officially today as a 2022 All-American.
All-Americans Named to John Mackey Award Watch List
Syracuse v Clemson
Seven All-Americans Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List
Running back Trevor Etienne (Jennings, Louisiana/ Jennings H.S.), the four-star prospect, was officially honored as a 2022 All-American.
Eight All-Americans Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Top Clips

nbc_golf_wyndhamrd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_finalthoughts_240809.jpg
Women’s golf set for ‘unpredictable’ final round
nbc_ffhh_playernews_240809.jpg
Pittman Jr. will benefit from Josh Downs’ injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
View All Scores

Watch Now

Can Gibbs hold first-round value sharing touches?

August 9, 2024 03:45 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze shared backfields in the NFL, including Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit, along with De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert in Miami.
nbc_ffhh_playernews_240809.jpg
7:36
Pittman Jr. will benefit from Josh Downs’ injury
nbc_ffhh_morerbsstorylines_v2_240809.jpg
19:27
Conner is an ‘under-the-radar’ fantasy target
nbc_ffhh_danielsv2_240807.jpg
16:44
Fantasy QB storylines: Daniels, Lawrence and more
nbc_ffhh_mccaffrey_240807.jpg
18:26
CMC remains Berry’s 1.01 for 2024 despite injury
nbc_ffhh_hurts_240807.jpg
24:29
Fantasy QB storylines: Mahomes, Hurts and Stroud
nbc_ffhh_outsidetop100_240805.jpg
7:58
Berry sees ‘monster year’ for Commanders’ Robinson
nbc_ffhh_top100_240805.jpg
8:35
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry’s most-drafted players
nbc_ffhh_campnews_240805.jpg
16:37
Williams to see ‘open opportunities’ with Lions
nbc_ffhh_rotoworldnews_240805.jpg
18:47
Hopkins expected to miss time with knee injury
nbc_ffhh_olympics_240805.jpg
5:42
Paris Games have proved Olympics are ‘back’
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_240523.jpg
8:37
‘Fantasy legend’ Johnson retires from NFL
nbc_ffhh_mailbag2_240523.jpg
7:37
Spears a potential late-round fantasy steal
