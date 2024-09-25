 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
Las Vegas Aces New York Liberty
Familiar foes: Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty set for WNBA Finals rematch in playoff semifinals
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka cruises through opening round at China Open with new coach

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240925.jpg
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_wrtalk_240925.jpg
Should Shaheed, Worthy get starts in Week 4?
nbc_ffhh_dswift_240925.jpg
Is Swift a viable fantasy play given struggles?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
Las Vegas Aces New York Liberty
Familiar foes: Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty set for WNBA Finals rematch in playoff semifinals
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka cruises through opening round at China Open with new coach

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240925.jpg
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_wrtalk_240925.jpg
Should Shaheed, Worthy get starts in Week 4?
nbc_ffhh_dswift_240925.jpg
Is Swift a viable fantasy play given struggles?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Kelce shouldn't cause managers to panic just yet

September 25, 2024 11:40 AM
The FFHH crew explains why Travis Kelce must be started against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 and why it may be time to bail on Mark Andrews in 2024.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240925.jpg
5:22
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrtalk_240925.jpg
9:18
Should Shaheed, Worthy get starts in Week 4?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dswift_240925.jpg
4:32
Is Swift a viable fantasy play given struggles?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_240924.jpg
4:53
Daniels puts up dominant display vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirete_240924.jpg
4:52
Kmet, Conklin lead top TE waiver targets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs_240924.jpg
12:01
Jets’ Allen is a ‘legit weapon’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_240924.jpg
8:16
Darnold ‘shouldn’t be available’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_240924.jpg
14:34
49ers’ Jennings is the ‘No. 1 pickup’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_commandersbengalspreview_240923.jpg
2:18
Is Robinson Jr. a reliable option against Bengals?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jagsbillsprvv2_240923.jpg
2:01
Will Allen step up against Jaguars?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnfpreview_240923.jpg
1:44
Best player prop-bets in Week 3 MNF doubleheader
Now Playing
nbc_richardsonstruggles_240923.jpg
5:12
Is it time to panic about Richardson?
Now Playing