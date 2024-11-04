 Skip navigation
Analysis: Martinsville playoff antics could have massive impact on NASCAR like Richmond 2013
Sunday Aftermath: The Cowboys’ struggles, WR injuries, JSN’s eruption and more
Alix Klineman announces beach volleyball retirement

Should Lions make big trade before deadline?
Gonzalez on why Kelce is best tight end ever
Week 9 MNF best bets: Target Mahomes, Hopkins

Burrow, Brown have 'standout days' against Raiders

November 4, 2024 11:55 AM
The Happy Hour crew gives Matthew Berry credit for staking his flag on RB Chase Brown, who is one of three Bengals to earn Weekend Warrior status after their Week 9 throttling of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Week 9 MNF best bets: Target Mahomes, Hopkins
‘Flacco magic’ is no more after Week 9 loss
Barkley has been ‘phenomenal’ for Eagles
Dowdle a bright spot for injury-laden Cowboys
Waddle fantasy stock takes alarming hit in Week 9
Saints a ‘fantasy wasteland’ amid Allen firing
Is Waddle a fantasy start in Week 9 vs. Bills?
Flacco’s low rushing yards total an enticing bet
Love, Jackson headline injuries to monitor
Gesicki, Johnson are underrated TE plays in Week 9
How concerning was Stroud’s performance vs. Jets?
Adams, Wilson prove both can thrive in same game
