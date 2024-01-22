 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The American Express - Final Round
Dunlap jumps more than 4,000 spots in Official World Golf Ranking
Jared Goff
Super Bowl LVIII Odds: NFL Playoffs Betting Including Conference Title Winners and SB 58
fmia-divisional-lamarjackson.jpg
Lamar Jackson locks in for Divisional Round win over Houston Texans

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240122.jpg
What’s next for Dunlap after historic AmEx victory
nbc_ffhh_bucslions_240122.jpg
Gibbs ‘electric’ in playoff win vs. Buccaneers
nbc_pft_pftpmfullep_240122.jpg
Purdy: 49ers wanted to name Brady 2023 starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The American Express - Final Round
Dunlap jumps more than 4,000 spots in Official World Golf Ranking
Jared Goff
Super Bowl LVIII Odds: NFL Playoffs Betting Including Conference Title Winners and SB 58
fmia-divisional-lamarjackson.jpg
Lamar Jackson locks in for Divisional Round win over Houston Texans

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240122.jpg
What’s next for Dunlap after historic AmEx victory
nbc_ffhh_bucslions_240122.jpg
Gibbs ‘electric’ in playoff win vs. Buccaneers
nbc_pft_pftpmfullep_240122.jpg
Purdy: 49ers wanted to name Brady 2023 starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Debating NFL touchback rule after Hardman's fumble

January 22, 2024 01:06 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Mecole Hardman's fumble through the end zone in the Chiefs' win over the Bills, debating if rule of a touchback is appropriate.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_bucslions_240122.jpg
12:46
Gibbs ‘electric’ in playoff win vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_packersbucslionsniners_240118.jpg
9:51
McCaffrey’s dominance makes him strong TD bet
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_240118.jpg
3:27
Mayfield’s passing TD total an intriguing bet
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whoseatinggood_240118.jpg
5:44
Can Rice carry fantasy momentum into next season?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_texansravens_240118.jpg
5:47
Expect Stroud, Texans to keep it close vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_berry_harbaughbelichick_240118.jpg
3:51
Belichick, Falcons talks have ‘significant steam’
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mccarthy_240118.jpg
9:25
Berry ‘shocked’ McCarthy is returning to Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_eaglesreactv2_240116.jpg
20:43
Eagles ‘never had a plan’ against the blitz
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240116.jpg
2:41
Divisional Round bets: Texans cover, HOU-BAL over
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft_240116.jpg
11:59
Williams over Maye in Rogers’ NFL Mock Draft 3.0
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_superbowlodds_240116.jpg
5:09
Lions an intriguing Super Bowl LVIII champion bet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_billsreact_240116.jpg
8:50
Bills’ Allen had a ‘Superman game’ vs. Steelers
Now Playing