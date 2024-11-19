 Skip navigation
Top News

The RSM Classic - Final Round
2024 RSM Classic: Second-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal loses at the Davis Cup in what could be his last match
The RSM Classic - Final Round
2024 RSM Classic: First-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bestbadteaminnfl_241119.jpg
Who are the best ‘bad’ teams in the NFL?
nbc_dps_texandcowboysrecap_241119.jpg
Patrick: Time to accept Cowboys for who they are
nbc_golf_gt_kordahit_241119.jpg
Korda reflects on season, comments on slow play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

No reason Nix should be available in fantasy

November 19, 2024 12:25 PM
Bo Nix’s progression of late is “not a fluke,” and as fantasy’s QB4 over the last four weeks, he leads Matthew Berry’s Week 12 waiver wire targets that also includes Anthony Richardson and Drake Maye.
nbc_ffhh_waiverwrs_241119.jpg
8:58
Look to Moore, Watson on Week 12 waivers at WR
nbc_ffhh_waiverdsts_241119.jpg
3:07
Berry ‘not ready’ to drop Estime despite committee
nbcc_ffhh_danieljones_241119.jpg
4:16
Does DeVito carry any fantasy upside for Giants?
nbc_ffhh_texanscowboys_241119.jpg
4:15
Mixon shines on MNF; Stroud’s fantasy stock slips
nbc_ffhh_futures_241119.jpg
0:54
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider
nbc_ffhh_waiverrbs_241119.jpg
7:25
Johnson, Ford provide insurance at RB in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_waivertes_241119.jpg
4:14
Viable TEs on waiver wire led by Dissly, Ertz
nbc_ffhh_draktkings_241118.jpg
3:09
Collins, Mixon make for solid bets against Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_warriorsscaries_241118.jpg
7:36
Lions’ entire offense, Nix lead Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_saintsbrowns_241118.jpg
4:32
Hill has ‘epic’ Week 11 while Jeudy shines for CLE
nbc_ffhh_coltsjets_241118.jpg
8:54
Richardson, Downs demonstrated connection vs. Jets
nbc_ffhh_billschiefs_241118.jpg
3:46
Just ‘bad day at the office’ for Chiefs in fantasy
