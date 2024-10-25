Watch Now
Week 8 matchups with highest point totals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the NFL Week 8 games with the highest point totals, including Eagles-Bengals, Bills-Seahawks and Cowboys-49ers.
Nacua, Kupp are fantasy ‘must-starts’ post TNF win
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers recap the Rams' TNF win over the Vikings, highlighting the stellar play of Puka Nuka and Cooper Kupp who proved both guys can "eat" in the Los Angeles offense.
Landau details reasons behind selling fantasy team
Matthew Berry interviews Matt Landau to discuss him selling his fantasy football team, which Berry bought, and why he was so desperate to get out of his league.
Taylor, Olave highlight Week 8 injuries to track
The Happy Hour crew discusses important injuries to track in NFL Week 8, including Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and Saints WR Chris Olave.
Douglas, Bobo amongst underrated Week 8 players
Denny Carter joins the Happy Hour crew to highlight what mainstream media doesn't want you to know, including the potential fantasy upside of DeMario Douglas, Jake Bobo and Jameis Winston in Week 8.
Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
The FFHH crew detail their favorite prop bets for the Week 8 TNF matchup between the Vikings and Rams, including the over on Justin Jefferson's longest reception and the over on Sam Darnold's passing touchdowns.
Njoku, London lead Berry’s Week 8 WR/TE Love/Hate
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss his love/hate list for pass catchers in Week 8, including David Njoku, Drake London, Cade Otton and Michael Pittman Jr.
Love leads Berry’s Week 8 QB Love/Hate list
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher highlight several quarterbacks who fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 8, including Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott.
Berry’s flex picks for Week 8: White, Stroud
Matthew Berry gives his top Week 8 flex players, including Rachaad White, C.J. Stroud, Romeo Doubs and Hunter Henry.
Mixon, Walker top Berry’s Week 8 RB Love/Hate
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss why Houston Texans' Joe Mixon leads the fantasy football Week 8 running back Love/Hate list, which also includes Kenneth Walker III, Jaylen Warren and Nick Chubb.
Hold onto Rams pass-catchers in case Kupp is moved
FFHH analyzes the Cooper Kupp trade rumors and Jameis Winston starting for the Browns before deciding their fantasy basketball league's draft order via a duck race.
Should Harrison Jr. start in fantasy vs. Dolphins?
Lawrence Jackson and Matthew Berry debate whether Marvin Harrison Jr.'s upside outweighs a bad Dolphins matchup on paper before analyzing DeVonta Smith's, Keon Coleman's and Pat Freiermuth's Week 8 outlook.
Sit Prescott, start Mason in fantasy on Week 8 SNF
"Keep it Open or Close it Out" starts with the Cowboys-49ers Sunday Night Football matchup, with the FFHH crew in on Jordan Mason but out on Dak Prescott. They then decide whether to start or sit Tyrone Tracy Jr.